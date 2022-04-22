ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

WATCH: Nicolas Cage Addresses Urban Legends About Him on First Talk Show Appearance in Over a Decade

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Actor Nicolas Cage has been the subject of a lot of urban legends over the years and he’s been cagey to avoid making a talk show appearance. On Wednesday night, April 20, Cage appeared as a guest on the ABC late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live. The actor mentions that he’s...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Filmmakers Detail How to Get Nicolas Cage to Star in a Movie About Nicolas Cage

[This story contains minor spoilers for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.] Nicolas Cage offered a suggestion to filmmakers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. It came while filming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the movie where Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself. He approached writer-director Gormican and writer Etten prior to filming a scene where, in an existential fever dream, he was set to act opposite a younger, more bombastic version of himself (think Wild at Heart).More from The Hollywood ReporterNicolas Cage on Playing Nicolas Cage: "I Wanted No Part of It"Nicolas Cage on How 'The Unbearable Weight of...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nicolas Cage Addresses If He Will Be In The MCU

Nic Cage addressed if he would be in the MCU at some point. He says that he has "no idea" if he will be making his debut in the massive franchise soon. In one of Wired's patented, "Answering Questions From The Internet" segments, the beloved star got asked about being in the Marvel universe again. Cage's take on Ghost Rider has been celebrated over the years. With the hero possibly coming soon in the MCU, fans want to know if they'll see his version of the character again. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looms large over all of this as well. Because of that movie and the rumored cameos, everyone's eyes are laser focused on any actors who have appeared in older Marvel titles. However, Cage isn't saying anything at this time. Could that be because he already has? Maybe. But, also, he could be waiting like the rest of us.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nicolas Cage is in Talks About Face/Off 2

With The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent heading into theaters this weekend, Nicolas Cage has been seen a resurgence of his spotlight as he leads the already acclaimed film. With Cage playing a fictionalized version of himself with roots in reality, Massive Talent includes references to many of the well-known projects where Cage as starred. This includes footage, props, and more to acknowledge to legend's career. Among those titles referenced in Massive Talent is Face/Off, where Cage starred with John Travolta in a film which saw the two actors as characters who swapped faces and voices. Now, it seems, a new edition of Face/Off is on the table.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Apparently Nicolas Cage Turned Down Roles In The Matrix And The Lord Of The Rings For The Sweetest Reason

Can you imagine Nicolas Cage waking up from a training download, whispering “I know kung fu,” then entering a feud with Laurence Fishburne? Because that might have happened if Cage accepted a role in The Matrix that we can only assume was Neo. Cage admitted to passing on The Matrix, as well as The Lord of the Rings, while making the publicity rounds on behalf of his upcoming comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. In that film, Cage plays an exaggerated version of his classic Hollywood persona, agreeing to play himself at a birthday party of a super-fan for $1 million. But when talking with People about his past offers, and why he turned them down, Cage explains:
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Nic Cage
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Legends#Abc#Javascript
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Martha Stewart’s Heartbreaking Announcement On Social Media—We’re Devastated For Her!

Losing a beloved pet is one of the worst and most painful experiences many of us ever have to go through, and this is something Martha Stewart knows all too well right now. The lifestyle guru, 80, shared two posts with her 1.6 million Instagram followers on her personal account honoring her late cat, Princess Peony earlier this week. The first photo showed three people digging a grave for Stewart’s cat before laying her to rest.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Distractify

Who Is the Father of Amber Heard's Baby? She Had a Daughter in 2021

Actress Amber Heard has been making headlines with her high-profile court trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, but in 2021, Amber shocked the world by revealing she had welcomed a daughter via surrogate. The news was entirely unexpected and left fans with lots of questions regarding the baby's father, who at the time was not revealed to the public.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

437K+
Followers
47K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy