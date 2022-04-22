WATCH: Nicolas Cage Addresses Urban Legends About Him on First Talk Show Appearance in Over a Decade

Nic Cage addressed if he would be in the MCU at some point. He says that he has "no idea" if he will be making his debut in the massive franchise soon. In one of Wired's patented, "Answering Questions From The Internet" segments, the beloved star got asked about being in the Marvel universe again. Cage's take on Ghost Rider has been celebrated over the years. With the hero possibly coming soon in the MCU, fans want to know if they'll see his version of the character again. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looms large over all of this as well. Because of that movie and the rumored cameos, everyone's eyes are laser focused on any actors who have appeared in older Marvel titles. However, Cage isn't saying anything at this time. Could that be because he already has? Maybe. But, also, he could be waiting like the rest of us.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO