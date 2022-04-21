ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Report: Complaint Against Bill Murray Shuts Down Production on New Movie

By ScreenCrush Staff
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When news broke earlier this week that production had been suspended on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal, there was no definitive reason given for the pause in shooting. Reports indicated the delays weren’t caused by Covid or some other illness, but they didn’t fully indicate what they were caused...

y95country.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cassius

Thandiwe Newton Allegedly “Going Into Rehab” Amid Divorce & Movie Exit

Reports have surfaced claiming that Thandiwe Newton is "going into rehab" after an abrupt exit from filming "Magic Mike's Last Dance" in London, England with sources claiming an argument with co-star Channing Tatum led to her being fired. There are also claims of her emotional state being a source of concern given her apparent decision to divorce Ol Parker, her husband.
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Atul Gawande
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Bill Murray
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: King Richard Star And Jada Pinkett Smith On The Brink Of An 'Ugly' Divorce? Actor Seen In This Asian Country After Controversial Slapping Incident

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have instantly become the talk of the town following the actor's slapping incident at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. The King Richard actor shocked everyone when he walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face during the comedian's presentation for Best Documentary Feature.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Rock’s Mom Calls Out Will Smith’s Oscars Ban: “You Don’t Even Go Every Year”

Chris Rock’s mom, Rose Rock, is sharing her thoughts on Will Smith slapping her son at the 2022 Oscars ceremony a month one month removed from the moment. Rock, an author and motivational speaker, told WIS that the comedian is doing well but “still processing” the incident that led Smith to resign from the Academy. The organization has since announced that Smith, who won best actor for his performance in King Richard, is banned from all events, including the Oscars ceremonies, for the next 10 years.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Introduce New "No Violence" Policy Ahead of 2022 ShowRed Table...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atul Gawande Medicine
The Independent

Allegation over Bill Murray’s ‘inappropriate behaviour’ causes Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut to shut down

Production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial film debut, Being Mortal, has reportedly been suspended due to an alleged complaint regarding its star Bill Murray.According to Deadline, the alleged complaint is for “inappropriate behaviour” and was made last week. Production had already been halted for three days after the initial complaint. The decision to fully suspend production was shared with cast and crew on Wednesday night in a letter.“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” read the letter, reported Vanity Fair. “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
GamesRadar+

Fantastic Beasts 3: Why Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3 – AKA Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – sees Mads Mikkelsen take over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Depp having played the villain in the previous two Fantastic Beasts movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. His departure from the series, though, was not an amicable one.
MOVIES
WIBC.com

Bill Murray? Really? Bill Freaking Murray?

Well, the grand and glorious Hollywood production of “Being Mortal” has been suspended. Further, it’s all Bill Murray’s fault apparently. What did he do? The details aren’t clear, but it must have been simply awful if the fine, morally upright, and Christian-principled folk of Hollywoodland USA felt it necessary to halt production on what was undoubtedly destined to become a cinematic masterpiece. You know, one of those films that wins all kinds of awards but no one bothers to see it?
MOVIES
CBS LA

Production on Aziz Ansari film suspended over complaints about Bill Murray's behavior

Production on "Being Mortal," a film being directed by comedian Aziz Ansari, has been suspended over complaints about actor Bill Murray's on-set behavior. Variety reported Thursday that Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind the film, sent a letter to the crew Wednesday which read that "late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it." Sources told Variety that the 71-year-old Murray was the subject of the complaint. The exact details of what was alleged were not confirmed. "Being Mortal" is being written and directed by Ansari based on the 2014 nonfiction book "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End." The book, by surgeon Atul Gawande, focuses on end-of-life medical care. The film also costars Keke Palmer and Seth Rogen. Searchlight Pictures is a division of Disney. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Filming halted on Aziz Ansari's Being Mortal

Filming has halted on Aziz Ansari's 'Being Mortal', following a complaint filed last week. Searchlight Pictures has suspended production on Ansari’s feature film directorial debut while it undertakes an investigation into the complaint. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the complaint is not related to Ansari and he and his...
MOVIES
106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy