ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alison Lee shoots 66 at breezy Wilshire to take LA Open lead

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Alison Lee shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday afternoon at breezy Wilshire Country Club to take...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Alker takes lead in Texas in bid for second straight win

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Steven Alker moved into position for his second straight PGA Tour Champions victory Saturday, shooting a 5-under 66 in windy conditions to take a two-stroke lead in the ClubCorp Classic. The winner three weeks ago in the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Mississippi, Alker played the four par-5 holes in 4 under with an eagle on No. 3 and birdies on 10 and 18. The 50-year-old New Zealander had an 8-under 134 total at Las Colinas Country Club. Alker won the TimberTech Championship in November for his first senior title. He has six top-five finishes in his last eight events, finishing second in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship and season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship. First-round leader Jerry Kelly and Lee Janzen were tied for second.
IRVING, TX
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: Former LA Coach Named As Potential Candidate for Sacramento Kings Job

View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers aren't the only west coast team searching for a new head coach. A franchise that isn't unfamiliar with irrelevance is looking for their eighth head coach since 2014. A recent report listed former Lakers head coach Mike D'Antoni as a candidate to take over for the Sacramento Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KEYT

Dodgers place setup man Treinen on 10-day injured list

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers setup man Blake Treinen was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort. The move was retroactive to Tuesday, meaning he’ll be eligible to return on April 29. Manager Dave Roberts said earlier this week that Treinen’s arm was “barking” following his last appearance on April 14 against Cincinnati. Treinen is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in three appearances this season, with five strikeouts and no walks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Slater homers, Giants chase Corbin early, beat Nationals 7-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Austin Slater smacked a three-run homer as part of a seven-run second inning against struggling Washington starter Patrick Corbin, and the San Francisco Giants cruised past the Nationals 7-1. Slater was hitting .105 coming into the game. He lined Corbin’s 2-1 sinker to right center with one out to make it 4-0. Brandon Crawford doubled leading off the second and then capped the scoring with a three-run double just beyond the reach of a diving Lane Thomas in left-center. That chased Corbin, who allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks while recording just five outs. Jakob Junis got the win in relief for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga Tour#Wilshire#Ap#The Dio Implant La Open#The Lpga Tour
KEYT

Wood, four Giants relievers stifle Nationals in 5-2 win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Wood pitched five effective innings and San Francisco’s bullpen closed it out, leading the Giants to a 5-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. Wilmer Flores and Joc Pederson each had two hits for San Francisco, which won for the third time in four games. It beat Washington 7-1 in the series opener Friday night. Wood allowed two runs and four hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked one. Riley Adams homered for Washington.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KEYT

Speshyock pitches another gem as DP blanks Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - What an encore performance by Dos Pueblos junior pitcher Ryan Speshyock. He followed up his no-hitter last week with a 1-hit complete game shutout as DP defeated Santa Barbara 3-0. The win gives the Chargers sole possession of second place in the Channel League with 2...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYT

Marte’s hustle single in 10th lifts Mets over D-backs 6-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Starling Marte legged out an RBI single in the 10th inning that lifted the New York Mets over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5. Marte’s hustle single, scoring Jeff McNeil, was needed after New York’s bullpen blew a 5-1 lead. Arizona’s Daulton Varsho hit a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth, a high flyball to right field off closer Edwin Díaz that just cleared the wall. Marte was originally called out on his hit, but video review showed that he beat the throw to first.
MLB
KEYT

Cal Poly wins at Riverside for milestone victory for Larry Lee

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Cal Poly scored seven times in the first two innings and Drew Thorpe struck out 10 as the Mustangs opened their three-game Big West Conference baseball series against UC Riverside with a 9-3 victory Friday night at the Riverside Sports Complex. With the win, Larry Lee earned...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KEYT

Otto outpitches former high school teammate, Texas tops A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Glenn Otto earned his first major league win, outpitching former high school classmate Adam Oller and leading the Texas Rangers over the Oakland Athletics 8-1. Otto was called up from Triple-A Round Rock before the game and pitched two-hit ball for five innings. The 26-year-old allowed one run while striking out five and walking one. Oller was tagged for five runs and five hits in five innings. The 27-year-old made his third career start and was seeking his first big league win. The rookie right-handers both attended Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas, graduating a year apart from one another. Nathaniel Lowe homered to continue his fast start this season and Andy Ibañez also connected for Texas.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy