Tove Lo at the Observatory on May 18th & 19th

Taylor Swift, Girl In Red, Julien Baker, Princess Nokia, BANKS, and others have been tapped for a new compilation vinyl in celebration of Record Store Day, on April 23. Vans and Record Store Day have put together Portraits Of Her, a limited-issue 16-track vinyl that includes songs like Swift’s “The Man,” Nokia’s “Sugar Honey Ice Tea,” Baker’s “Hardline” and more. It’s their endeavor of spotlighting and celebrating women in music, with and the songs included in the project “speak to the challenges that women continue to face in male dominated spaces such as the music industry, serving as a labor of love with hopes of inspiring women to overcome adversity and triumph,” per a press release.
