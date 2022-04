CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people make their way to Corpus Christi this week for the Birdiest Festival in America, there is plenty to see. Extreme Raptors Host Jonathan Wood told 3NEWS, "People are coming from all over the country here. I met people from different states. We get people from different countries that will come to Corpus Christi because of the reputation this city has for birds. There's birds all over the place."

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO