Fulton County, GA

Fulton County Board of Commissioners approve $1M in additional funding for libraries

By The Atlanta Voice
 2 days ago

During its April 20 meeting, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved the use of $1 million from the Beltline Tax Allocation District for an enhancement to the book collection of Fulton County library system.

The shelf-ready books will be distributed to all of Fulton County’s 34 libraries. Libraries are among Fulton County’s most popular services among more than 1 million residents. Fulton County Vice Chairman Liz Hausmann believes this is an investment that will benefit all residents.

“Reading is proven to enhance our quality of life at all ages,” said Hausmann. “This investment will expand our collections and alleviate long wait times for our most popular titles just in time for the Summer reading season.”

The Fulton County Library System serves as a cultural and intellectual center that enriches the community and empowers all residents with essential tools for lifelong learning.

The Fulton County Library System is the largest in the state, with 34 libraries. It offers innovative programs, services, and virtual resources tailored to meet the needs of each branch’s community. Children, teens, and adults may choose from a variety of classes, visit exhibitions, listen to authors discuss their work, check out videos, DVDs, and CDs, attend book club discussions, get homework help, hear music and see live performances.

U.S. Congressman Hank Johnson presents United Way of Greater Atlanta with proclamation for Financial Literacy Day during tax prep event

U.S. Congressman Hank Johnson(D-4th Congressional District) presented a proclamation to United Way of Greater Atlanta CEO Milton Little Saturday in recognition of National Financial Literacy Month during a Tax Advocacy Day Program hosted by the United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Ga.   “United Way has […] The post U.S. Congressman Hank Johnson presents United Way of Greater Atlanta with proclamation for Financial Literacy Day during tax prep event appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

