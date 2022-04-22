ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Abbott's sister launches a scathing attack on Liberal candidate Katherine Deves as she runs for the ex-PM's old seat

By Stephen Johnson
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Former prime minister Tony Abbott's sister has slammed a Liberal candidate for 'insensitive' comments about transgender children.

Christine Forster, a prominent lesbian politician, said Katherine Deves, who is running in her brother's old Sydney seat of Warringah, had made remarks that would hurt vulnerable people with gender dysphoria.

'It's a very insensitive comment - it shouldn't have been made,' she told Daily Mail Australia.

'They are insensitive to a part of our community that really struggles and suffers more discrimination than most.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fnvll_0fGc5LPz00
Former prime minister Tony Abbott's lesbian sister Christine Forster (pictured right with her wife Virginia Flitcroft) has slammed a Liberal candidate for 'insensitive' comments about transgender children

Ms Forster, who is also a member of the Liberal Party, accepted that Ms Deves had apologised.

However, she said candidates needed to reflect on how their comments would affect people struggling with gender and sexuality issues.

'Every person and political candidate, in a position where comments are reported publicly, every person should be sensitive to what is a vulnerable part of the community,' she said.

'Their comments should reflect that.'

Mr Abbott, who held Warringah from 1994 until he lost it to independent Zali Steggall in 2019, has defended Ms Deves, despite a social media post from last year which said transgender children were 'surgically mutilated and sterile'.

'She's a tough, brave person who's standing up for the rights of women and girls, for fairness in sport,' he told The Sydney Morning Herald last week.

'I very much admire her and can't understand the pile on from people who claim to be supporters of women's rights.'

The former prime minister, from the conservative right of the Liberal Party, and his sister Ms Forster, a former City of Sydney councillor from the party's moderate faction, have previously clashed on the issue of gay marriage.

They took opposing positions on marriage equality ahead of the November 2017 postal vote survey but Mr Abbott attended his sister's wedding to Virginia Flitcroft in February 2018 at Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJfw7_0fGc5LPz00
Ms Forster said Katherine Deves (pictured), who is running in the Sydney seat of Warringah, had made remarks that would hurt vulnerable people with gender dysphoria

'We have had quite public differences of opinion and neither of us have hidden those,' Ms Forster said.

'When we disagree - like most siblings do on some issues - we will have a robust discussion about it.'

But the siblings have so far avoid discussion of the transgender issue.

'I haven't discussed it with him,' she said.

'We're both very busy and it's not an issue that I have had any opportunity or desire to pick up the phone and discuss with Tony.'

Ms Forster, a former journalist who now works in corporate affairs in the resources sector, said she would hope to see a transgender person one day win Liberal Party preselection and get elected to Parliament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7zzX_0fGc5LPz00
Tony Abbott (pictured), who held Warringah from 1994 until he lost it to independent Zali Steggall in 2019, has defended Ms Deves, despite a social media post from last year which said transgender children were 'surgically mutilated and sterile'

'Of course it's a possibility. It would be a great thing to see a transgender person put themselves forward for nomination in a seat as a Liberal candidate, that would be a fantastic thing to see,' she said.

'If a candidate put themselves forward for preselection, I'm sure they would be.'

She stopped short of calling for Ms Deves to be disendorsed despite calls for that from New South Wales Treasurer Matt Kean, a Liberal Party moderate faction leader.

'Matt Kean's comments are his comments,' Ms Forster said.

'He's the deputy leader, he's the treasurer and a senior member of Parliament, his comments are his own and I'm not going to add to them at all.'

