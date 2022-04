BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) — Work to save the listing historic U.S.S. The Sullivans continued at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park Friday. U.S. Coast Guard Captain Lexia Littlejohn said divers have finished work repairing the starboard side of the ship, patching 10 holes in total, and have started work on the port side, which is the side the ship was listing toward. Crews have plugged two holes that side so far. Most of those holes are between 1 inch and 3 inches.

