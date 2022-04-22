ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sacramento police warns about viral TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’

By Jeremiah Martinez
 2 days ago

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.(KTXL) — West Sacramento police are warning the public about an online trend that involves people shooting at others with gel-like pellets.

The viral trend is known as the “Orbeez Challenge” on TikTok, which includes participants shooting orbeez pellets at people with an airsoft-style gun, according to police.

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

West Sacramento police said departments across the country have received similar reports of people participating in the challenge.

“Parents, please discuss the importance of making good choices and avoiding viral challenges with your children, along with the legal and safety implications of participating in this challenge,” West Sacramento police said.

If you become a target of the social media challenge, police said to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 916-372-3375.

