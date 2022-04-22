RTD to offer free day pass Friday for Boulder/Denver commuters
By Annie Mehl
Colorado Daily
2 days ago
Starting Friday — on Earth Day — commuters can receive one free Regional Transportation District day pass to access the region’s first rapid transit bus service, which takes riders to and from Boulder and Denver. Commuting Solutions...
It was in late 2021 that Southwest Airlines announced that they would be adding a new fare with 'perks' that customers would be willing to pay extra for. The new fare has arrived. For the majority of all the flights I've ever taken, I'd have to say that I've flown...
Last weekend, multiple airlines canceled thousands of flights in airports across the U.S. The airlines included JetBlue, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit, and Southwest Airlines. Why is Southwest canceling flights? Many travelers are frustrated and want answers. Article continues below advertisement. Technology issues and weather challenges caused Southwest to...
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s now been more than three weeks since Denver has seen significant moisture. A shift in the weather pattern should soon break that streak.
Colorado’s northern mountains received some light snow from a cold front Tuesday night but as expected, the front brought zero moisture to Denver and the Front Range. The only change in the metro area will be slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday. After officially reaching 80 degrees on Tuesday, it will be 5-10 degrees cooler which is still 5-10 degrees above normal.
(source: CBS)
Fire danger will continue to be elevated virtually everywhere but the highest concern is...
Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
More snow is expected to hit Colorado this weekend and it could drop a few inches to about a foot in the mountain region. The current hazardous weather report from the National Weather Service states that four to eight inches could fall on elevated peaks in western Colorado and eastern Utah, with the most snow expected in northern ranges. This storm would stretch from Friday through Sunday, with locally higher amounts possible.
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Safety concerns forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a section of Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon. The closure starts for eastbound drivers at the Vail exit, while it starts at Copper Mountain for westbound drivers.
(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)
Images from a CDOT camera at Vail Pass show drivers outside of their vehicles, standing on a snow-covered roadway, waiting for it to reopen. As of 6 p.m., the interstate was still closed.
There haven’t been any reports of injuries.
The closure illustrated the juxtaposition with the Front Range and the Denver metro area where wind and dry conditions have dominated for what feels like forever.
Lakewood’s fire ban is now in effect for the city’s parks and open space areas, which means no fires of any kind in these locations, no model rockets and essentially no smoking outside vehicles or buildings.
— City of Lakewood, Colorado (@LakewoodColo) April 23, 2022
While temperatures were much cooler than Friday, fire danger is still a concern prompting several municipalities and county sheriff’s offices to enact fire bans in the metro area.
It’s not clear when I-70 will reopen.
I don't want to be overdramatic, but I've ridden this Colorado train and I have yet to experience anything better. If you love scenic views, you owe it to yourself to at least ride it once. The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad is a true throwback to a nearly...
The world's third busiest airport announced Monday night that masks will no longer be required for travelers. Officials with Denver International Airport said on Twitter Monday night that they are following the direction of the Transportation Security Administration, which announced it would no longer enforce mask-wearing after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate for planes and public transportation.
Dear Stoner: I’ve seen way more cannabis acceptance in Amsterdam than Denver. I don’t get the Mile High reputation. Dear Kade: Unlike Amsterdam, Denver actually has licensed stores where you can buy cannabis — more per capita than anywhere else in the United States, mind you — and our pot is a helluva lot better than the ’90s weed sold in Amsterdam coffee shops, which could be closed to tourists if that city’s mayor gets her way. I’ll also have you know that Denver was recently ranked #1 and #2 on lists of American stoner cities by Real Estate Witch and LawnStarter, two prestigious companies that we’ve definitely heard of before and that would never create headline-grabbing lists for media plugs.
When you’ve already waited in line to check your luggage, waited to get through TSA screening, and then waited some more for overpriced coffee or bottled water, the last thing you want to do is wait even more for your plane to board and take off. The sad truth, however, is that air travel is a waiting game, especially if you fly with airlines or out of airports where delays are as commonplace as cramped onboard legroom and crying babies.
DENVER — The strong winds that fueled high fire danger Friday also blew dust and smoke across Colorado's Front Range. Winds were incredibly fierce Friday afternoon, gusting up to 73 mph at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora and regularly gusting above 50 mph. Smoke from the North Gate...
NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
Amtrak wants to take over D.C.’s Union Station in its entirety. The train agency says it can’t otherwise complete the necessary infrastructure improvements needed to bring the facility back to “its full potential as a premier rail passenger station and transportation hub.”. Amtrak says it needs the...
Most of the Amish population resides in Ohio and the other states in the eastern portion of the country, but many Amish families have now migrated out west, including to Colorado. A few Amish people attempted to settle in Colorado during the 1900s, but these communities were short-lived due to...
Have window wells? Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding you to keep them covered to help keep animals out. According to a recent CPW tweet, the Castle Rock Police Department has responded to multiple reports of fox kits found in window wells around town. Presumably, the animals are seeking to use the window well as a den.
Wildlife sometimes makes no sense. It’s one of the things the keep us chasing after them. However, sometimes it ends up with them chasing us. It’s amusing to think that sometimes the wildest encounters happen right in the towns we live in, not the remote places far from anyone or in the depths of the great wilderness.
DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday that the state is taking action to stay abreast of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado. Polis is teaming up with state lawmakers to develop COVID readiness legislation.
(credit: CBS)
“We really owe it to the people of Colorado to learn from our experiences over the last two years to prepare for whatever lies ahead,” said Polis.
(credit: CBS)
One of the goals of the legislation is to make sure our hospitals don’t reach capacity, to have a plan for any surge in patients, make sure there are enough critical supplies in the hospitals and retain health care workers.
Has announced some Earth Week initiatives and while some of the measures won't be around for the long haul, it's making a permanent change to rides. Those will now cost the same as UberX rides, no matter the level of demand. Uber Green allows users to request a more environmentally...
