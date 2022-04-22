ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges Dropped For Man Arrested In Fatal 2021 Stabbing Outside Dundalk Restaurant

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Murder charges have been dropped for one of six people accused in the 2021 murder of a man outside a Dundalk restaurant, officials confirmed to WJZ. Baltimore County officers working this case last week opened fire on a driver who allegedly rammed a police vehicle, police previously confirmed.

The Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger confirmed 41-year-old Brian Rodriguez was released and his charges were dropped “based upon the finding of exculpatory evidence that he was not involved.” Shellenberger said the evidence was discovered after his arrest.

Police said Monday that along with Rodriguez, 39-year-old Edward Glaze, 40-year-old Brandon Vogelsang, 36-year-old Jeffrey Hamrick, 39-year-old Eugene Epkins, and 41-year-old Jessica Cruz were charged with first-degree murder .

Rosario “Tony” Valenti was leaving Papa’s Smokehouse around midnight on Feb. 26, 2021, when he was stabbed in the parking lot, police said. He died a week later.

Five of the suspects, including Rodriguez, were held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Hamrick was granted private home detention, according to electronic court records.

BCPD spokesperson Joy Stewart confirmed that Criminal Apprehension Support Team officers were attempting to arrest two people in connection with Valenti’s death Thursday in Dundalk. Four of the five officers at the scene opened fire on the driver of a car that allegedly rammed a police vehicle at the scene of the arrest.

Two people were detained at the scene, but one was later released. The identity of the person arrested at the scene in Valenti’s death is unknown.

Police said the driver was not a suspect in the case, but the driver is being referred to by police as a suspect. The driver’s condition as of Thursday night is unknown.

No officers on the apprehension team were wearing body cameras , Stewart said.

CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead In South Baltimore Apartment Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Saturday found a man who had been shot in the head inside of an apartment in South Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Pontiac Street to investigate a report of a dead body in an apartment around 3:40 p.m., police said.  When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head laying on a bed, according to authorities. A Baltimore City Fire Department medic pronounced the man dead. Anyone with information about this crime should contact Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
