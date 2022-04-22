ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trash Pandas lose to Smokies in third game

By Maggie Matteson
 2 days ago

KODAK, Tenn. (WHNT) – The Rocket City Trash Pandas were caught off guard by the number of home runs the Tennessee Smokies hit in the Thursday night game.

This marks the Trash Pandas’ fifth loss making overall winning record 7-5.

Aaron Hernandez made his season debut for the Trash Pandas in relief and let Chase Strumpf and Nelson Maldonado hit back-to-back home runs making the score 9-3. Doubles by Cristopher Morel and Darius Hill making the Smokies’ lead 10-3.

Hernandez lasted 3.0 innings, giving up three runs on four hits with two walks and two strike outs.

The Trash Pandas are returning home to Toyota Field on Tuesday, April 26 to face off in a six-game series, 12-game homestand against the Birmingham Barons.

