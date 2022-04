UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir and football coach Gus Malzahn are hitting the road next month for the annual ChargeOn Tour, which added a city back after dropping to just four last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the tour begins in Tampa on May 6 before heading to Fort Lauderdale the next day. Two weeks later, the tour picks up in Port Canaveral on May 24 and ends the month ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO