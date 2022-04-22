ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida veteran supports ‘Honor Flight’ through new wine label

By Jack Royer
 2 days ago

TAMPA (WFLA) – Sydney Levit never thought about having his face on a wine bottle. But at 97-years-old, this World War II veteran knows anything is possible.

Levit was just 18-years-old when he was drafted to serve in the war, joining the U.S. Army’s 17th Airborne Division, and eventually fighting in the Battle of the Bulge.

“The first day that I heard a bullet go past my ear, I became a mature adult. And I realized the value of the men with me, how brave they were,” Levit said Thursday at a fundraiser in Tampa.

He’s trying to raise money and awareness for the next ‘Honor Flight’ to take American war veterans to see the memorials in Washington, D.C. dedicated to their service.

The fundraiser in Tampa was supported by several different Honor Flight chapters, trying to recruit veterans and guardians for an upcoming flight. The Honor Flight of West Central Florida is planning an upcoming flight.

“It’s an incredible gift that we get to give people that literally changed our lives. you could say they saved the world. we’d be a different country if not for these people,” said Ryan Patton, the co-founder of another Florida Honor Flight chapter.

The wine label featuring Levit was produced by Caymus Wines after Levit and several other veterans visited the winery a few years ago.

You can learn more about the upcoming honor flight or donate to support it by visiting Honor Flight of West Central Florida’s website .

