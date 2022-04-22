ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD warns drivers of ATM scammers

By Ryan Kruger
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPCNp_0fGc12sH00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are warning drivers about a group of scammers who are active in the area.

Investigators are calling it the “Romanian Scam” since many of the suspects are believed to be from Romania.

On April 12, a driver told CMPD he was flagged down by a man on an off ramp on I-485 near Pineville. The man claimed to need money for gas and food for his family. But it was all a scam.

“He had a knife visible in his waistband,” said CMPD Det. Ricky Smith.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

The scammer, who has been identified by police as 27-year-old Julian Basica aka Julian Gunici, forced the driver to return to his home to get his ATM card, then pull $1,000 out of the ATM.

“The victim withdrew the money and gave it to him. In exchange, the suspect was putting jewelry in the victim’s hand. Almost presenting it as a trade off, but the victim never wanted the jewelry. So, the suspect left the scene,” said Smith.

Basica has not been captured. Police believe there are multiple crooks in the area, also from Romania, using the same scam. However, it’s unclear how many suspects or victims might be out there.

CMPD says if you see someone trying to flag you down on the interstate, to not pull over.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 11

Krystal Grier
1d ago

wait the suspect tried giving him jewelry? what kinda robbery was this? and it's sad how ppl ruin it for the ppl who are really in need

Reply
2
Funnyuask
1d ago

Your not gonna get near my door without seeing I carry. good luck with that.

Reply
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Pineville, NC
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Atm#Crime#Queen City News
WJBF

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'

A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police seize nearly $300K, drugs from Myrtle Beach area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police seized nearly $300,000 and drugs from a Myrtle Beach area home as part of a narcotics investigation. Kelly Brosky, 43, and Dwayne Dunaway, 58, both of Myrtle Beach, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to police. Police opened an investigation in […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX Carolina

8-year-old boy, missing since last year, found in western NC

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8-year-old boy, missing from Florida for months, was found in western North Carolina this week. Asheville Police Department said investigators found 8-year-old Noah Rojas in Boone with his mother, who was on the run. He was reported missing in November 2021. Raquel Gutierrez was...
BOONE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy