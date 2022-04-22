ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crosby, Dickens by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KCBD

FIRST ALERT: Severe storms late today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe storms are likely in the KCBD viewing area late this afternoon and evening. These storms will bring a threat of isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, large hail, and localized heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is highlighting much of the South Plains at risk...
LUBBOCK, TX
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
County
Crosby County, TX
City
Dickens, TX
City
Mcadoo, TX
County
Dickens County, TX
City
Crosby, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tillman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TILLMAN COUNTY At 944 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Frederick, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Frederick, Davidson, Manitou and Hollister. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94). * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Foster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Foster County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light freezing rain are possible, in addition to the snow.
FOSTER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Nowata by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craig; Nowata Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Craig and eastern Nowata Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 949 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Edna to 8 miles east of Delaware to Watova. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Welch Bluejacket... New Alluwe Watova... White Oak Hollow... Pyramid Corners Centralia... Centrailia MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues across the advisory area. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast North Dakota, including Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, and McIntosh counties. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other lying areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 948 PM CDT, Thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall have moved out of the area, but ponding of water in ditches, culverts and low lying areas will likely continue into Sunday as high water slowly recedes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oakes, Ellendale, Ashley, Edgeley, Lamoure, Kulm, Marion, Adrian, Zeeland, Verona, Lehr, Jud, Hague, Westfield, Fullerton, Forbes, Dickey, Ludden, Venturia, and Grand Rapids.
LAMOURE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches in the central Black Hills from Deerfield to Rochford and northwest. Much lighter amounts of 1 to 6 inches can be expected in the Hill City to Mount Rushmore area. Snow amounts of 12 to 24 inches are expected in the northern Black Hills. Locally higher amounts are possible where heavier snowfall rates occur. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY

