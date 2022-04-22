ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dracut, MA

Methuen man charged for allegedly peeping into Dracut children’s window

By Susannah Sudborough
Ronald Carignan Jr., 36, was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

A Methuen man has been charged in connection with an incident in Dracut, where he was allegedly looked into the bedroom window of two children, according to officials.

Ronald Carignan Jr., 36, has been charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, The Lowell Sun reported Wednesday.

Carignan was arraigned in Lowell District Court Wednesday morning and released on personal recognizance, according to the paper.

The Sun reported that he was also ordered to stay away from the address where the incident occurred, stay away from the victims, and not contact or abuse the victims.

The charges stem from an April 4 incident, according to the paper.

Dracut police said around 2:15 a.m., a resident of an apartment complex at 120 Skyline Drive called police because she had seen a suspicious man come out of the bushes.

Police said they spoke to another building resident, who heard her 2- and 5-year-old daughters crying in their bedroom. The resident said her 5-year-old told her that she had seen a man peering into her bedroom window, according to officials.

Police said they were initially unable to find the man. However, a few hours later, they received a call reporting that the man had returned to the apartment complex and fled in a car, according to officials.

Police said they tracked down the car and identified the driver as Carignan, the man who had allegedly peeped through the children’s window.

The Sun reported that in a police report about the incident, the police officer noted that he had responded to a similar call of a man looking into a child’s window at the same apartment complex in December, and had identified the suspect as Carignan.

In the December incident, according to the paper, Carignan told police he was at the apartment complex to sell marijuana to a resident and had gone to the wrong window.

With the April incident, the Sun reported that Carignan told police he was looking for his phone in the bushes. But when pushed by the officers, he said he was there to sell marijuana to a friend, according to officials. He did not provide an answer when asked for the friend’s name or address, according to the paper.

At the arraignment, the Sun reported, two of Carignan’s family members extended restraining orders against him. It was not immediately clear why the family members had restraining orders against Carignan.

Carignan will appear in court on June 30 for a pre-trial hearing.

