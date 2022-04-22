ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

Video: Man breaks into multiple cars at social club in Salem

By Brandon Jaces
WYTV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — A nonprofit social club that’s main goal is to do good for the community was hit with some negativity the other night. First News has video of the car break-ins Wednesday night in the parking lot at Quaker City Eagles in Salem. Around...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

BREAKING: Rollover Crash on Salem End Road

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fire are responding to a rollover crash on Salem End road tonight, after 10. The crash is between Temple Street and winter Street on Salem End Road. Avoid the area. Seek alternate route. Scanner is reporting injuries and possibly individuals trapped in the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Salem, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Salem, OH
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Club#Vehicles#Wkbn#First News#Quaker City Eagles
Kristen Walters

Walmart set to close more stores in Ohio

In some parts of Ohio, Walmart shoppers will need to find a different place to buy foods and household supplies. Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Walmart currently has 174 stores located throughout the state. However, soon, that number will be shrinking.
OHIO STATE
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 10 crash

A 75-year-0ld woman died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 10 in Weyauwega, officials said. The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. by multiple 911 callers, according to a Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department release. An initial investigation shows the woman was driving westbound on Hwy. 10 near County Hwy. F when she left the roadway, collided with the end of a guardrail and descended an embankment before the vehicle came to rest in a field adjacent to the Hwy. F off-ramp.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy