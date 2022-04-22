ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia's ringgit slips most among muted Asian currencies

April 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 128.600 128.39 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.365 1.3638 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.050 29.209 +0.55 Korean won 1242.600 1239 -0.29 Baht 33.915 33.86 -0.16 Peso 52.400 52.43 +0.06 Rupiah 14360.000 14343 -0.12 Rupee 76.145 76.145 0.00 Ringgit 4.304 4.289 -0.35 Yuan 6.469 6.4521 -0.26 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 125.360 115.08 -8.20 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3490 -1.12 Taiwan dlr 29.050 27.676 -4.73 Korean won 1233.100 1188.60 -3.61 Baht 33.570 33.39 -0.54 Peso 52.067 50.99 -2.07 Rupiah 14365.000 14250 -0.80 Rupee 75.950 74.33 -2.13 Ringgit 4.229 4.1640 -1.54 Yuan 6.369 6.3550 -0.21 (Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

