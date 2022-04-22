635,000 air fryers recalled due to fire risk
Some 635,000 air fryers are being recalled following reports that they fry more than just the food inside them. Insignia Air Fryers, which are sold at Best Buy and on eBay, have been reported to burst into flames, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. At least 104 incidents have been reported, the agency says. Anyone who owns an Insignia Air Fryer should stop using it immediately and return it to its point of purchase, per the Safety Commission. Best Buy is issuing refunds in the form of store credit, a rep for the electronics retailer says. What’s the worst mishap you’ve had with a kitchen appliance?
