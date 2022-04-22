ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
635,000 air fryers recalled due to fire risk

By Drew Parham
 2 days ago

Some 635,000 air fryers are being recalled following reports that they fry more than just the food inside them. Insignia Air Fryers, which are sold at Best Buy and on eBay, have been reported to burst into flames, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. At least 104 incidents have been reported, the agency says. Anyone who owns an Insignia Air Fryer should stop using it immediately and return it to its point of purchase, per the Safety Commission. Best Buy is issuing refunds in the form of store credit, a rep for the electronics retailer says. What’s the worst mishap you’ve had with a kitchen appliance?

CBS Boston

Air Fryers Sold At Best Buy Recalled For Reportedly ‘Catching Fire, Burning Or Melting’

(CBS) — There’s a new recall affecting hundreds of thousands of air fryers that were sold by Best Buy. About 635,000 Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens are being recalled. The recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission says the appliances “can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.” So far there have been more than 100 reports from customers about the air fryers “catching fire, burning or melting.” The incidents have resulted in seven cases of minor property damage and two injuries to people, including a child. The recalled air fryers were sold at Best Buy stores across the country and online from Nov. 2018 to Feb. 2022 for between $30 and $150. They have cooking chamber capacities between 3.4 and 10 quarts. Some of the recalled air fryers (Image credit: Best Buy) The recalled digital and analog air fryers have model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1. Anyone who bought a recalled air fryer can return it for a refund. Click here to read the full recall notice.
TODAY.com

Best Buy recalls 772,000 air fryers after some caught fire, burned or melted

If you have an Insignia air fryer at home, you might want to check the model number before using it again. Best Buy just recalled 772,000 Insignia air fryers after receiving more than 100 reports from consumers that the air fryer or air fryer oven caught fire, burned or melted, the reported the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
DoYouRemember?

Costco, Kroger, And Walmart Are The First To Put Purchase Limits On Certain Items

Going to the grocery store can be a stressful activity these days. With inflation still going up, your favorite products are likely more expensive. In addition, there are still shortages and supply chain issues on certain items which means you may not be able to find them at your local store. For this reason, some stores have now issued purchase limits again on certain items.
Popculture

AutoZone Recalls Product Due to Heightened Poisoning Risk

AutoZone stores became the site of a recall Wednesday after the labels on a brand sold only in AutoZone stores lacked the required messages about containing methanol. Antifreeze is certainly a hazardous chemical that could cause harmful side effects if swallowed or inhaled, so chances can be taken. The brand affected by the recall is labeled Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze.
CARS
Popculture

Urgent Bed Recall Issued After 1 Death, Dozens of Injuries Reported

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to immediately stop the use of certain beds after the bedroom piece resulted in numerous injuries and a death. Bestar of Canada, along with the CPSC, on April 7 issued an urgent recall of thousands Bestar wall beds after it was found they can detach from the wall, posing a serious injury risk and, in one case, fatally injuring one woman.
Popculture

Nearly 100,000 Helmets Sold at Walmart Recalled

Sakar International have recalled 89,000 Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets sold exclusively at Walmart are being due to a head injury risk. The New York Post reports that per the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, there was no other choice. The helmets "do not comply with the US CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets." Consumers who potentially purchased the helmets and are actively wearing them are at risk for a head injury if they fall, the CPSC notes.
CHINA
WebMD

GE Recalls 155,000 Fridges Linked to 37 Injuries

April 21, 2022 – GE Appliances is recalling about 155,000 refrigerators due to freezer door handles that may detach and lead to injuries, according to an announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The company has received 71 reports of the handle detaching, which has caused 37 injuries,...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

GE refrigerators sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy recalled over fall hazard

More than 150,000 General Electric refrigerators are being recalled because of a fall hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recall includes six models of the GE-brand French Door Refrigerators with bottom freezers in fingerprint resistant stainless steel, which were sold at home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide for over two years.
ELECTRONICS
