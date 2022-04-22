ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Elon Musk really buy Twitter?

By Drew Parham
 2 days ago

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Will Elon Musk really buy Twitter?  It sounds like he’s got the cash saved up, at least. On Thursday, the Tesla CEO said he’s secured $46.5 billion in funding to buy out Twitter at $54.20 a share – borrowing $25.5 billion and putting up the remaining $21 billion himself. It remains to be seen if Musk’s gambit will pay off – Twitter has not formally responded to his offer, meaning he would have to buy directly from shareholders in order to acquire controlling interest in the company. Twitter has recently come under fire for censorship and in some cases banning people from the platform. Will Musk actually go through with his Twitter plan?  How would Twitter change if Musk was running it?

TIME

Elon Musk Should Have Been Stopped Long Before He Came for Twitter

Is Elon Musk serious about buying Twitter? Given his track record for trolling and half-baked provocations, I doubt it. Dubious offers happen, but CEOs of public companies with multibillion-dollar market caps don’t typically propose them. Musk often uses Twitter to deflect attention from serious negative news about him and his companies and now he says he wants to own the social megaphone. I think Musk’s tender offer to buy Twitter will fall apart because everyone, including government regulators, should be on to his games.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Salon

Fox News anchor mocked after claiming it costs "nearly $11 for a gallon of milk"

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith claimed that a gallon of milk cost her nearly $11 during a recent segment, quickly provoking a round of Twitter mockery. "I bought a gallon of milk last night — granted, we live in New York, things are higher priced than a lot of areas in the country — it's nearly $11 for a gallon of milk at a New York grocery store," Smith said as the cable news chyron read "Inflation Nation."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
AFP

Twitter, analysts wary of Musk takeover bid

As tempting as access to Elon Musk's wealth may be, Twitter is not eager to be ruled by a billionaire known for shooting from the hip with little regard for the consequences. "I don't think anybody would argue that everything Elon Musk does he does for himself," Milanesi said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer

(Reuters) -Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted a series of dashes for a missing word followed by “is the Night”, days after he offered to buy Twitter Inc for $43 billion. The offer from Musk, who has hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid, has prompted the social...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk tweets his philosophy on social media policy amid bid to buy Twitter

Elon Musk weighed in Tuesday on what social media equity should look like amid a bid to grow his influence on Twitter. Musk has been embraced by conservatives and some libertarians over his disdain for the way Twitter is managed and its so-called selective enforcement of policies that some say shut down conservative voices.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk Says He’s Secured $46.5B for Twitter Takeover Bid, Weighs Tender Offer

For Elon Musk’s takeover effort of Twitter, it’s “Funding Secured.” The billionaire said in a new securities filing Thursday that he had secured the $43 billion or so he would need to acquire Twitter for $54.20 per share, and that he is weighing a tender offer to acquire the company for that price.More from The Hollywood Reporter'SNL' Cold Open Pokes Fun at Elon Musk's Offer to Buy TwitterTwitter to Fight Elon Musk's Hostile Takeover, Adopts "Poison Pill" DefenseElon Musk Explains Why He Wants to Buy Twitter, Says He Wants to "Open Source the Algorithm" If Musk follows through with the tender offer,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
