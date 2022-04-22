Will Elon Musk really buy Twitter? It sounds like he’s got the cash saved up, at least. On Thursday, the Tesla CEO said he’s secured $46.5 billion in funding to buy out Twitter at $54.20 a share – borrowing $25.5 billion and putting up the remaining $21 billion himself. It remains to be seen if Musk’s gambit will pay off – Twitter has not formally responded to his offer, meaning he would have to buy directly from shareholders in order to acquire controlling interest in the company. Twitter has recently come under fire for censorship and in some cases banning people from the platform. Will Musk actually go through with his Twitter plan? How would Twitter change if Musk was running it?