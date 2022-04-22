ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That happened: Grizzlies complete 26-point comeback to take Game 3

By Drew Hill
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — “What in the world did we just watch?” — said anyone with eyes on the Grizzlies-Timberwolves game Thursday night at Target Center.

Seriously, what was that? Well, besides a 104-95 victory for the Memphis Grizzlies to push their first-round playoff series lead to 2-1.

It was one of the most bizarre, wacky, wild postseason games in recent memory. Twice the Wolves had commanding leads, and twice they gave Memphis life by completely falling apart.

Minnesota led by 26 in the game and by 16 going into the final quarter. And it lost. By nine points. It was one of the most epic collapses you will ever see. Or a gutsy win for the Grizzlies, for those who choose to see it that way.

The Timberwolves didn’t lose control until the fourth quarter, when they scored just 12 points. They scored 12 in the second quarter as well, but with 39- and 32-point quarters sandwiched between.

Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) on April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King/AP)

It was truly unbelievable what the Grizzlies did. They poured in 37 points in the last quarter to close out a win in a game  where most of their players never had it.

Ja Morant shot 5-for-18 from the floor for 16 points, and had seven turnovers. Dillon Brooks shot 4-for-14 for 11 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. shot 2-for-6 for six points.

The Grizzlies gutted it out, with clutch shots from Tyus Jones in the fourth and one big 3-pointer that gave them a double-digit lead and cleared the rowdy crowd from the building.

Anyone there?

If coach Taylor Jenkins had a dollar for every instance the word “adjustments” has been mentioned this series, he might be a million dollars richer.

But in Game 3, he made the most obvious adjustment: He swapped 7-foot giant Steven Adams out of the starting lineup in favor of lengthy wing Kyle Anderson to defend Karl-Anthony Towns.

It did not produce the opening minutes that Jenkins would have imagined.

The Grizzlies’ first four possessions: long 3-pointer (miss);  long 3-pointer (miss); long 3-pointer (miss); a layup blocked at the rim.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, got two layups at the rim and an open triple from D’Angelo Russell. So in a blink, it was 8-0, and Jenkins was burning a timeout.

It would get worse before it got better. The Grizzlies didn’t score for more than three minutes before Desmond Bane drilled a 3-pointer from the corner. By then, Minnesota had already scored 12 points and missed just two shots.

Then foul trouble hit. First it was Morant with two fouls — off he went to the bench in the first quarter. Then Brooks picked up his second on a completely meaningless swat at Anthony Edwards off the ball, which sent the Wolves guard to the line.

Whatever rotation Jenkins planned to use over the last two days — it was out the window.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, defends and forward Anthony Edwards watches on April 21, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King/AP)

And just as it looked like the the Grizzlies would hang in there, Minnesota punched and punched again.

Twice they got a lucky bounce off a near-turnover, and twice they cashed in with 3-pointers. Once Memphis responded with a 3-pointer from Ziaire Williams, the Wolves countered with seven straight points.

With the crowd energized and Minnesota hungry after a blowout an early storm was predictable. Memphis looked like a tin shed blown away in the wind for the first quarter.

The usually disruptive Grizzlies forced just one turnover in the first quarter, and gave the ball away four times. They were crushed on the glass, blitzed in the paint, ineffective in transition – and trailing by 18 points.

U-G-L-Y, or not?

Remember those cheery Grizzlies? The ones that looked like they had unbridled fun playing together?

Yeah, they didn’t show up on Thursday night in Minnesota.

By the 10-minute mark of the second quarter, Memphis trailed by 26 points. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. were still scoreless.

The body language on the bench was a-typical as it has ever been — players had their hands on their hips looking on in disbelief. There was no dancing, and certainly no smiles.

The nightmare start reached a pinnacle when Morant tried to lob a pass to Jackson in the post, but threw it into the hands of Minnesota forward Karl-Anthony Towns. Morant put his head down in frustration, then Jackson smacked Towns across the face earning a foul.

On the very next possession, Wolves guard Patrick Beverley slid to the ground around Morant while maintaining his dribble, then threw a pass off the backboard to himself for a layup. The lead was back to 22 with the punking escalating.

And the all of a sudden, it stopped. Minnesota just stopped scoring.

Slowly but surely, the lead went from 22 to 15, and then from 15 to seven before the halftime break. Inside the final 10 minutes of the first half the Grizzlies went on a 23-4 run over a 7:32 stretch.

Desmond Bane was the only Grizzlies player producing the offense. He had 16 points at the break, and five 3-pointers, while the rest of the starters had combined for just 15.

At the break, Brooks, Morant and Jackson had combined to shoot 4-for-18 with 11 combined points. All that stuff about the Grizzlies being really bad in the half — well, it was still true — but somehow it wasn’t completely disastrous.

Right back to it

Whatever momentum the Grizzlies took into halftime they threw away in the first three minutes of the third quarter.

Again they went scoreless over that span, and Jackson picked up his fourth foul while trying to clear the lane for Morant.

Memphis scored just four points in the first 6:23 of the third quarter and immediately fell behind by 20 again.

But they shook it, miraculously. And rallied one last time to make a win possible. Desmond Bane scored 26 points and pulled it together in the second half to keep his team in it.

But perhaps no player was more important than Brandon Clarke, who scored 20 points off the bench and went perfect from the free-throw line.

Yes, that happened.

