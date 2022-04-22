1-on-1 interview with JMU women’s lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes

Nobody rang the bell with a stick. Instead, members of the Rutgers field hockey team yanked a rope to unleash the clang and usher in a historic celebration. After delivering the school’s first Big Ten Tournament title in November, the field hockey team became the school’s latest program to ring the bells at Old Queens, a tradition saved for university-wide celebrations. Captains Gianna Glatz and Kerrie Burns, a pair of All-Americans, were the first to pull the rope.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO