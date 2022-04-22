1-on-1 interview with JMU women’s lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s lacrosse star Isabella Peterson has been named a nominee for the sport’s most prestigious award. Peterson is one of 25 players to be named a nominee for the Tewaaraton Award, which is presented each year the the most outstanding men’s and women’s lacrosse players.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team held its 2022 Spring Game Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. The White Team (Offense) defeated the Purple Team (Defense), 20-2. The game featured standard scoring across two regulation quarters of play. The White Team scored on the first play of the game...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Eleventh-ranked James Madison lacrosse overcame Delaware 14-11 on senior day. After trailing by one in the fourth quarter, the Dukes scored five goals to power past the Blue Hens and secure their ninth consecutive win. The Dukes improve to 12-4 and 5-0 in Colonial Athletic Association...
EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Germantown native and Georgetown prep alum Mezie Offurum is transferring from Mount St. Mary’s to James Madison. Averaging over 11 points and 5 rebounds per game, Offerum was named to the third-team All-NEC squad this past season. Before two seasons at Mount, Offerum played two seasons at George Washington. He will […]
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team clinched another CAA series victory Saturday evening. The Dukes defeated William & Mary, 4-1, at Eagle Field to take the first two games of the weekend series. JMU will go for the sweep Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. Travis Reifsnider blasted...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two of the best girls soccer teams in the Shenandoah Valley squared off Friday night. Waynesboro defeated Fort Defiance, 1-0, behind a goal from Kathleen Ledford. The Little Giants improve to 7-1 overall (3-0 Shenandoah District) while the Indians suffer their first loss of the season and drop to 7-1 overall (3-1 Shenandoah District).
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team picked up a dramatic win over William & Mary Friday night at Eagle Field. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Travis Reifsnider launched a double off the right field wall to score Nick Zona as the Dukes claimed a 5-4, walk-off victory in the first game of a three-game series between the two teams. James Madison improves to 21-17 overall (7-6 CAA) while William & Mary drops to 17-17 overall (7-6 CAA).
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Spotswood baseball team remains unbeaten after another victory Thursday night. The Trailblazers defeated Wilson Memorial, 8-3, in Penn Laird. Spotswood improves to 13-0 overall while Wilson Memorial drops to 6-4 overall. Boys Soccer. The Spotswood boys soccer team defeated Wilson Memorial, 6-2, Thursday evening in...
BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse team crushed Johns Hopkins in the 115th installment of “The Rivalry.” The Terps defeated the Blue Jays 22-7, scoring the most goals they’ve ever scored against Hopkins. Logan Wisnauskas led all scorers with five goals and eight total points. Keegan Khan and Owen Murphy each […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Release via UVA Athletics) – At the end of practice Thursday morning, with his players gathered around him, University of Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott briefed them on several topics, the last of which was the Blue-White Game. “Let’s go put on a show,” Elliott told his team. UVA’s first season under Elliott […]
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland – It was another week of greatness for the pride of Seaford, Delaware as Noah Covington pitched his nation-leading fifth complete game of the season against Coppin State and was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week. The junior took home the victory on...
Make it two ACC offers in two days for Bishop McDevitt freshman quarterback Stone Saunders. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That’s because, Saunders said, Syracuse offered him on Thursday. That comes on day after he added Louisville to his list on Wednesday.
Nobody rang the bell with a stick. Instead, members of the Rutgers field hockey team yanked a rope to unleash the clang and usher in a historic celebration. After delivering the school’s first Big Ten Tournament title in November, the field hockey team became the school’s latest program to ring the bells at Old Queens, a tradition saved for university-wide celebrations. Captains Gianna Glatz and Kerrie Burns, a pair of All-Americans, were the first to pull the rope.
The West Virginia track and field team hosted the Mountaineer Showcase at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park from April 22-23. The Mountaineers began the showcase with the discus throw, where senior Sada Wright earned second place with a distance of 44.84 meters. WVU was then able to...
