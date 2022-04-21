ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

RS Recommends: The Best Inflatable Paddleboards to Try This Season

By Natalli Amato
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to getting out on the water this spring and summer, there’s no better way to relax — and get some exercise — than spending a day...

www.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This High-End Rowing Machine Is $200 Off This Week

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. You might not be able to make it out onto the water today, but thanks to a growing list of new rowing machines, it’s never been easier to row indoors at home. Hydrow — the popular rower that replicates the feeling of gliding on water — rarely goes on sale, but we found a deal that saves you hundreds (but only if you act fast). At its regular retail price, the Hydrow...
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Mattress Protectors for Every Type of Mattress

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Many of us do more than just sleep on our mattresses. Sometimes we snack while binging our favorite TV shows or allow our furry friend to come and take a nap with us. If you’re anything like me, you probably also take your morning coffee or tea while you’re still in bed. All these activities have one thing in common though: stains. If you’ve ever dropped a sip of wine or coffee on...
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflatable#Paddleboarding#Paddleboards#Vehicles#Rs#Rolling Stone
Daily Mail

Diver shares urgent great white shark warning after a terrifying close call just eight metres from the shore: 'I haven't seen it like this in 45 years'

An Australian diver has warned ocean lovers to carry a tourniquet if they dare venture into the surf after he encountered a 3.5 metre great white shark over the weekend. The man, who posted in popular Sydney Facebook group Bondi Local Loop, said he became separated from two of his fellow dive buddies on Sunday only to come face to face with a deadly shark.
ANIMALS
The Kitchn

This Is the Best Frozen Vegetable Side Dish You Can Buy at Aldi

This post is an Aldi twofer: You get two tips for the price of one! (And, hey, this post cost you $0, so it’s an extra good deal.) The first tip is simple: Pay attention to the empty or nearly empty shelves. This is usually an indicator that an item is super popular — it’s in such high demand that it needs to be restocked. That’s how I learned about Red Bag Chicken, and it’s what brings me to my next tip: Buy the frozen green beans with cashews and miso sauce.
FOOD & DRINKS
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Trendiest Haircuts & Colors for Spring 2022

Freshen up your look this Spring season with any one of these trendy hairstyles, haircuts and colors! You can try a classic and simple finish like bobs and lobs that never goes out of style. Or, you can add an extra oomph to your look with colors and shaved sides that will turn people’s heads, for sure.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Surfing
People

These Stylish Spring Dresses May Be Walmart's Best-Kept Secret — and They Start at Just $18

Spring dresses are typically the warm-weather uniform, and it seems as if you can never have enough. The season is upon us where every event, from casual backyard BBQs to beach wedding ceremonies, calls for one. Lucky for you, Walmart has an in-house fashion line you probably haven't heard of: Free Assembly, an affordable collection that will save you a lot this events-packed season thanks to its wide array of spring dress options. Did we mention yet that our faves are going for as little as $18?
SHOPPING
People

Scuba Diver Rescues Terrified Possum Found Clinging to Buoy in Busy Australian Sea Harbor

An astounded scuba diver rescued a terrified possum he found clinging to a mooring buoy in a busy sea harbor. The marsupial is a land animal normally at home in the Australian bush and forests. But somehow, a possum ended up hugging a buoy in the Tasman Sea before being rescued by the authorities. The rescue took place at Mornington Peninsula, in the Australian state of Victoria.
ANIMALS
shefinds

This Hack Helps You Find The Best Haircut For Your Face Shape, Once And For All

Determining your face shape and knowing which haircuts work for your features is one of the best ways to feel confident when stepping into a salon. Generally, there are 5 different face shapes— oval, heart, square, round and long— and plenty of hairstyles to highlight your best assets. We checked in with hairstylist, hair expert and cosmetologist Ghanima Abdullah, who helped give a no-fail tip to find your face shape, as well as other ideas to bring with you to your stylist for a new look.
HAIR CARE
natureworldnews.com

Colorful Seadragons, Alien-like Fish With 'Human Lip' Found on Australian Beaches

Strange animals have washed ashore on Australian shores. Experts have been taken aback by the dead marine fish, which have been photographed along New South Wales' seafronts. The weedy seadragons have been found in Cronulla, Malabar, and the Central Coast, and are considered to be 10 times more prevalent than regular wash-ups on the beaches.
ANIMALS
MotorBiscuit

The Perfect Pickup Truck Racks For Carrying Boats

Are you looking for a better way to carry your kayak, canoe, or rowboat? Your boat may be a little long to safely carry in your trucks bed. But with the right overhead pickup truck rack, hauling your boat will be a cinch. Best of all, your truck bed will be free for any other cargo you want to haul to the water.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy