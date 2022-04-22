1928 Ford Tri-Motor Stops In Okmulgee, Offering Passengers Trip Back In Time

A nearly 100-year-old airplane is visiting Green Country and offering rides to the public as an educational experience. The Ford Tri-Motor redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight in the 1920s. Nicknamed the “Tin Goose,” it was America's first mass-produced airliner.

It is metal on the outside, looks like a train on the inside and has three engines. Pilot Ed Kornfield said the Ford Tri-Motor made people feel safe to fly.

"So, what they did is they started out in New York on a train at night, and then they went to Ohio, then they took a Tri-Motor to Oklahoma, got on a train to New Mexico and then another airplane to Los Angeles or somewhere in that area. 48 hours," explained Kornfield.

Kornfield is part of a team of volunteers with the Experimental Aircraft Association, touring with the historic plane. News On 6 joined Kornfield and a group of people for a flight Thursday afternoon.

Kornfield said Ford made only 199 of these planes, there are about a dozen left and maybe four still flying. “Well, you want to be really careful,” explained Ford. “I mean, to say you just don’t want to break anything even if it’s a small lightbulb or something like that because you may not get another one easily.”

This model has two pilot seats, 10 passenger seats and even a lavatory. Mike Bolton said he brought his wife Vivian because he is always been fascinated with this plane.

“It was wonderful,” said Mike Bolton. “It was a good flight. Enjoyed it. Smooth of a landing as I’ve ever experienced.”

The couple in their 80s from Grand Lake said it was an unforgettable experience. “It was pleasant, and the ride was just real smooth and very interesting,” said Vivian Bolton.

It was a plane ride bringing people of all ages back in time.

Covington Aircraft, which has a facility at the Okmulgee Regional Airport, specializes in engines for the Tri-Motor. The plane will be at the Okmulgee Regional Airport through Sunday, April 24.

You can pay for a ride or stop by to get pictures for free. For more information about the visit, call 920-379-8339 or visit https://www.eaa.org/shop/Flights/FlyTheFord.aspx.