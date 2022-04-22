ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

1928 Ford Tri-Motor Stops In Okmulgee, Offering Passengers Trip Back In Time

By Chinh Doan
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5xkT_0fGbxsDW00

A nearly 100-year-old airplane is visiting Green Country and offering rides to the public as an educational experience. The Ford Tri-Motor redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight in the 1920s. Nicknamed the “Tin Goose,” it was America's first mass-produced airliner.

It is metal on the outside, looks like a train on the inside and has three engines. Pilot Ed Kornfield said the Ford Tri-Motor made people feel safe to fly.

"So, what they did is they started out in New York on a train at night, and then they went to Ohio, then they took a Tri-Motor to Oklahoma, got on a train to New Mexico and then another airplane to Los Angeles or somewhere in that area. 48 hours," explained Kornfield.

Kornfield is part of a team of volunteers with the Experimental Aircraft Association, touring with the historic plane. News On 6 joined Kornfield and a group of people for a flight Thursday afternoon.

Kornfield said Ford made only 199 of these planes, there are about a dozen left and maybe four still flying. “Well, you want to be really careful,” explained Ford. “I mean, to say you just don’t want to break anything even if it’s a small lightbulb or something like that because you may not get another one easily.”

This model has two pilot seats, 10 passenger seats and even a lavatory. Mike Bolton said he brought his wife Vivian because he is always been fascinated with this plane.

“It was wonderful,” said Mike Bolton. “It was a good flight. Enjoyed it. Smooth of a landing as I’ve ever experienced.”

The couple in their 80s from Grand Lake said it was an unforgettable experience. “It was pleasant, and the ride was just real smooth and very interesting,” said Vivian Bolton.

It was a plane ride bringing people of all ages back in time.

Covington Aircraft, which has a facility at the Okmulgee Regional Airport, specializes in engines for the Tri-Motor. The plane will be at the Okmulgee Regional Airport through Sunday, April 24.

You can pay for a ride or stop by to get pictures for free. For more information about the visit, call 920-379-8339 or visit https://www.eaa.org/shop/Flights/FlyTheFord.aspx.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Mexico State
City
Okmulgee, OK
State
New York State
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Z94

This Oklahoma Abandoned Insane Asylum is the Stuff of Nightmares!

Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Travel#Volunteers#Ford Tri Motor Stops#Offering Passengers Trip#Green Country
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Oklahoma Daily

Hurts Donuts to reopen under new ownership with updated menu, remodeled space

Hurts Donuts is reopening Thursday, April 21 under new ownership. The donut shop originally closed in 2020 because of difficulties due to COVID-19. Chris Schepers, owner of the Hurts Donuts location in Tulsa, said the previous owners of the campus corner location reached out to him to see if he was interested in running the Norman location.
NORMAN, OK
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Motor1.com

Mars Campers Builds An Inflatable Camper Trailer Called ... Space X

The camper trailers are slowly becoming a very viable option for those looking for a compact, smart, and relatively affordable camper. In addition to being cheaper than the fully-fledged campers and caravans, these trailers can be towed by smaller and less powerful vehicles, which means you don’t need a giant V8 truck to haul your camper. Plus, more and more companies are investing in R&D, which in turn means better products are constantly being introduced.
CARS
Z94

New Shopping Center on NW Cache Rd. in Lawton, OK. will be Built & Open Soon!

It won't be long now until Lawton's newest shopping center will be built and officially open!. If you've been on N.W. Cache Road lately, near 50th Street where the old movie theater used to be, you've probably seen all the construction going on. They're making good progress and before long we'll start seeing all the buildings going up. So what new companies are coming to town and opening up in Lawton?
LAWTON, OK
WWLP

Cat chronicles journey cycling across U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (NEWS10) – “Calico Cycles” is the name of Marilyn’s unpublished memoir. The nine-year-old calico cat has seen quite a bit of the country from this basket of a bicycle. According to her owner, Caleb Werntz, together they’ve bicycled 10,000 miles through 32 states in ten months. He trained her from an early age to […]
ANIMALS
Smithonian

Cherokee Nation Members Can Now Gather Plants on National Park Land

Cherokee Nation citizens will be able to gather plants that have cultural and medicinal significance along the Buffalo National River in Arkansas under a new agreement with the National Park Service (NPS), reports Bill Bowden for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Under the agreement, signed on Wednesday at a ceremony in Tahlequah,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

Bradford Pears: The most hated tree in the country?

Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears — a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states. “Worse than murder hornets!” was the tongue-in-cheek title of a U.S....
INDIANA STATE
Z94

It’s the Coolest Place to Cool Off in Oklahoma this Summer!

Spring is here and before you know it Summer will be officially upon us, along with the insane Summer heat we all know and love in the Sooner State. As the days and weeks go by it will become hotter and hotter, so how exactly are you going to cool off? Well, check out the absolute coolest place to cool off in Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RideApart

Royal Enfield Slide School Italy To Offer Flat Track Training In 2022

Royal Enfield’s Slide School is picking up speed in 2022. For those unfamiliar, the premise is simple: Learn how to go fast and have fun on specially prepared Royal Enfield Himalayan-based bikes, called FT 411s. Drifting around a dirt track with no front brake and honing your skills sounds like a blast, doesn’t it?
WORLD
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy