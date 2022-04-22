CrossFit & coffee, an innovative Veteran owned business in East Texas

It’s always fun to hear about new businesses opening in East Texas. I get even more excited when these new businesses include delicious food, because eating delicious food and supporting small businesses in our area is a win-win. That’s why I really enjoyed chatting with Jodi who is working hard for her dream to come true as she works to open Sweet Creations Cake and Catering Co. In Longview, Texas.
This video – viewed a whopping 14 million times in five days – shows a shrewd car owner using a handheld massager to whip up piles of hidden dirt in his car carpet. The video was shared on TikTok by netizens ‘Queenfirecrotch’, better known as Lanie Green, 19, from Houston in Texas, where it has been viewed 13.9 million times in less than a week.
TYLER, Texas — FRESH by Brookshire's had to discard a significant amount of meat Thursday morning after an unexpected mechanical issue while installing a new generator. According to Brookshire Grocery Company (BGC), they were installing a generator at their store "to better serve the community in times of crisis" when the issue occurred.
Construction of the Rose Complex Center has been underway for the past year following demolition of Harvey Hall. John Sykes, President and CEO of the East Texas State Fair, says the more than 100-year-old fair has outgrown its space. "The long story is the fair needs to move," said Sykes.
PORTLAND, Ore. (NEWS10) – “Calico Cycles” is the name of Marilyn’s unpublished memoir. The nine-year-old calico cat has seen quite a bit of the country from this basket of a bicycle. According to her owner, Caleb Werntz, together they’ve bicycled 10,000 miles through 32 states in ten months. He trained her from an early age to […]
Grayson County Health Department inspections of local eateries often list concerns dealing with moldy surfaces, slimy equipment, dirty floors or refrigerators. But, pets don't often show up in the reports. However, that is not the case for Sam's Southern Eatery located at 931 S. Austin Ave. in Denison. A report...
Imagine that you text someone, interested in buying their property, and they try to bundle their wife up in the business transaction. For some people, I guess it may seem like quite the deal. Everyone seems to have their ankles wet with real estate lately, whether that means you are...
Dallas-Fort Worth grocery shopping is going to be the best it’s ever been in 2022, especially if you live in Collin County. Saying that isn’t going out on a limb. The race for more than $24 billion in annual grocery spending is intensifying, and experts say the winner will be the consumer.
Plano Antique Mall relocated to a new space at 6505 W. Park Blvd., Plano. According to ownership, the company first opened the new location this February and held a grand opening in mid-March. The business' previous location is being redeveloped into the Assembly Park mixed-use development. Plano Antique Mall features a variety of antique and vintage merchandise. It also offers in-store booths for prospective vendors. 972-424-2995. www.facebook.com/planoantique.
DALLAS — One of Dallas' staple Tex-Mex restaurants, Herrera's Cafe on Sylvan Avenue, will close its doors on Friday, April 22. Herrera's confirmed its closing on Facebook Thursday, though it did not say why. They thanked their customers and posted several photos of the restaurant through the years, along...
