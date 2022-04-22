ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, TX

CrossFit & coffee, an innovative Veteran owned business in East Texas

cbs19.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVan Zandt Coffee Co. is more that...

www.cbs19.tv

101.5 KNUE

Yummy! New Business Offering Sweet Creations Opens Soon in Longview, Texas

It’s always fun to hear about new businesses opening in East Texas. I get even more excited when these new businesses include delicious food, because eating delicious food and supporting small businesses in our area is a win-win. That’s why I really enjoyed chatting with Jodi who is working hard for her dream to come true as she works to open Sweet Creations Cake and Catering Co. In Longview, Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Is the site of the East Texas State Fair in jeopardy?

Construction of the Rose Complex Center has been underway for the past year following demolition of Harvey Hall. John Sykes, President and CEO of the East Texas State Fair, says the more than 100-year-old fair has outgrown its space. "The long story is the fair needs to move," said Sykes.
TYLER, TX
WWLP

Cat chronicles journey cycling across U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (NEWS10) – “Calico Cycles” is the name of Marilyn’s unpublished memoir. The nine-year-old calico cat has seen quite a bit of the country from this basket of a bicycle. According to her owner, Caleb Werntz, together they’ve bicycled 10,000 miles through 32 states in ten months. He trained her from an early age to […]
ANIMALS
Denton Record-Chronicle

DFW grocers prepare for H-E-B

Dallas-Fort Worth grocery shopping is going to be the best it’s ever been in 2022, especially if you live in Collin County. Saying that isn’t going out on a limb. The race for more than $24 billion in annual grocery spending is intensifying, and experts say the winner will be the consumer.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Antique Mall relocates to new west-side location

Plano Antique Mall relocated to a new space at 6505 W. Park Blvd., Plano. According to ownership, the company first opened the new location this February and held a grand opening in mid-March. The business' previous location is being redeveloped into the Assembly Park mixed-use development. Plano Antique Mall features a variety of antique and vintage merchandise. It also offers in-store booths for prospective vendors. 972-424-2995. www.facebook.com/planoantique.
PLANO, TX

