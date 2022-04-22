ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg Police providing extra security for Spring Fling

By Alessandra Young
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26O3dz_0fGbxfzJ00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spring Fling is flooding the streets of downtown Spartanburg, once again.

The last time the festival was held was in 2019.

The Spartanburg Police Department said they will have officers both inside and outside the festival to ensure everyone’s safety.

Captain Tim Suber said there will be plenty of officers amongst the crowd.

“We’re going to have officers around, both officers in uniform, as well as non-uniformed officers, throughout the crowds, in the parking garages, parking lots, and on the outer perimeter throughout the weekend,” said Captain Suber.

Man accused of stabbing mother to death at Spartanburg Co. apartment

He said they will be busy.

“Making sure that our roads are closed, and remain closed, the proper barricades and cones are up throughout the weekend. But, also, just walking around, trying to engage with our public,” he said.

Captain Suber said they’ve already started shutting down some roads. He says the following roads will be closed:

  • Main Street
  • Broad Street
  • Church Street
  • Converse Street
  • Dunbar Street
  • Liberty Street

“Honestly, it’s going to be very difficult for the regular vehicle, or traffic, to move around our city this weekend ,” he said.

He said parking garages nearby will be open for business. He wanted to remind people that Spring Fling is a pet- and smoking-free zone. As for large bags and backpacks, they’re not prohibited, but they strongly caution people to not bring them.

“We just want people to refrain from bringing those down. Naturally, the potential is there for folks to bring weapons or other tools that may harm folks,” said Captain Suber.

Suber said there will be traffic officers on alert for any drunk driving.

“This weekend Is no different than any other weekend, that message is always out there, to drink responsibly,” he said.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to report it to an officer.

“At any given time, we may have upwards to 30 to 35, 40 officers there, but that changes throughout the day as different shifts of officers are coming in to the footprint,” said Suber.

Overall, he said the goal is to have a fun and safe weekend.

“We’re looking forward to it and looking forward to all the folks in our community coming down to enjoy Spring Fling,” he said.

As for the road situation, Captain Suber said roads will continue to get shut down throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. He said everything should reopen around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Other safety tips from officers included:

  • Lock your cars
  • Do not leave your valuables unattended
  • Do not keep your pets in the car, but leave them at home.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Police need help to find shoplifting suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need help identifying a woman as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman is wanted for committing felony larcenies over the past few weeks at the Asheville outlets. Contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, if you have any information about the identity […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Spartanburg Police#Spartanburg Co#Spring Fling
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 dead in Tuesday crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

Editor’s Note: Police clarified Wednesday afternoon that the two people killed were on a motorcycle. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on the Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Chevon Washington, 27, of Ridgeville, and Michelle Murdaugh, 30, of Moncks Corner, were both killed […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy