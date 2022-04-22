Schmidt tosses no-hitter for Bergen Tech over Newark Tech - Baseball - NJTAC 1st Rnd.

Ian Kaiser and Brian Lovaglio each went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run apiece to lead Montville to a victory on the road over West Morris, 5-2. Ryan Nieskens struck out five and walked three, allowing four hits and two runs over five innings before Matthew Colatrella allowed one hit over two scoreless innings to close things out on the mound for Montville (8-1), which has won each of its last four games.

MONTVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO