Newark, NJ

Schmidt tosses no-hitter for Bergen Tech over Newark Tech - Baseball - NJTAC 1st Rnd.

By Mike Byrne
 2 days ago
Thomas Schmidt struck out 12 and walked no one in five innings as Bergen Tech won, 10-0, over Newark Tech in the first round...

Christian Brothers over Manalapan - Baseball recap

George Kruse was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored to lift Christian Brothers to a 6-3 victory over Manalapan in Lincroft. Jack Frankovic went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a RBI for Christian Brothers (8-3), which scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hunter DelGuercio went 2-for-3 with a run and a RBI.
MEMPHIS, TN
Gloucester Tech over Deptford - Softball recap

Tori Spinella allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits, walked two and struck out 10 as Gloucester Tech defeated Deptford 16-2 in five innings in Deptford. Faith Collier went 3-for-4 and scored four runs. Madison Formica went 2-for-2 with two RBI and one run scored for Gloucester Tech (8-3).
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Baseball: Union City over Bayonne

Union City scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and held off a seventh-inning Bayonne rally to win 5-4 on Thursday in Union City. Union City pushed its lead to 5-0 in the fifth before Bayonne chipped off one run in the sixth and three in the seventh.
UNION CITY, NJ
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Baseball: Passaic Tech powers past West Milford

Quentin O’Campo went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a double while Devin Genoa finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and a double as Passaic Tech powered past West Milford 14-4. Jonathan Porcelli was 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double and Steven Peralta scored three runs for Passaic Tech (8-2). Christian Pareja gave up four hits through four innings and struck out 10.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Baseball: Lovaglio and Kaiser hit home runs to propel Montville past West Morris

Ian Kaiser and Brian Lovaglio each went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run apiece to lead Montville to a victory on the road over West Morris, 5-2. Ryan Nieskens struck out five and walked three, allowing four hits and two runs over five innings before Matthew Colatrella allowed one hit over two scoreless innings to close things out on the mound for Montville (8-1), which has won each of its last four games.
MONTVILLE, NJ
Pedrani powers undefeated Somerville past Steinert - Girls lacrosse (PHOTOS)

Meghan Pedrani’s six goals and two assists powered Somerville to a 16-0 victory over Steinert in Somerville. Elyse Madigan had three goals with an assist and Brooklynn Peterson scored three goals for Somerville (8-0), which stormed out to a 12-0 halftime lead. Elizabeth Cleary dished out three assists in the win. Natalie Varona, Sophia Smola and Nina Nebab each had a goal and an assists, while Ally Peterson chipped in a goal.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
No. 13 St. Joseph (Mont.) defeats Bergenfield - Baseball recap

Julian Rondon led St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-2 victory over Bergenfield in Montvale as he went 3-3 with one RBI to help his team improve to 11-1. St. Joseph went into the fourth inning up 4-2 before tacking on two more runs to pull away. Nick Martinez, Angel Colon, and Brady Knuckles each recorded an RBI as well.
BERGENFIELD, NJ
North Brunswick over Sayreville - Boys lacrosse recap

Nathaniel Rosa scored four goals to lead North Brunswick to a victory on the road over Sayreville, 8-4. Joseph Whalen finished with two goals and two assists while Adyan Khondker tallied six assists for North Brunswick (7-3), which faced a 3-1 deficit after one before swinging the momentum and taking control of the remainder of the game.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Baseball: Della Fave Ks 10 as Edison takes down Piscataway for 4th straight win

Sal Della Fave struck out 10 and walked five, allowing five hits and two runs over six innings on the mound to lead Edison to a victory at home over Piscataway, 7-3. Jaxon Appelman hit a two-run home run in the first inning while Nick Bella hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth for Edison, which picked up its fourth consecutive win after four straight losses to start the season.
EDISON, NJ
Baseball: Hackettstown over Kittatinny

Three seventh-inning runs were the difference as Hackettstown defeated Kittatinny 5-2 on Thursday in Hampton Township. Each team scored twice in the fifth, and it stayed 2-2 until Hackettstown had the decisive three runs in its last at-bat. Jon Scalera and John Arcona each had two hits for Hackettstown while...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Schiavone’s one-hitter lifts Princeton - Baseball recap

Kenny Schiavone tossed a one-hitter, surrendering no walks and fanning 11 strikeouts to send Princeton to a 3-0 victory over Ewing in Princeton. Schiavone gave himself all the run support he needed with an RBI single, and teammates Connor McDowell and Jensen Bergman also drove in runs to add insurance. The Little Tigers are now 5-5 on the season.
PRINCETON, NJ
