Five in five seals Springfield win over Tulsa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was one of those nights where the baseballs were flying out of the park.

The Springfield Cardinals and Tulsa Drillers combined for six home runs, as the Cardinals beat the Drillers 9-6 on Thursday night at Hammons Field.

It’s the first win for the Cardinals (5-7) over the Drillers in the series.

Tulsa (8-4) got on the board first, as Michael Busch hit home runs in his first two plate appearances, the second making it 3-1 Drillers.

Then it was Moises’ time.

Moises Gomez hit his league-leading seventh home run of the season in the fourth, right before Chandler Redmond hit his first home run of the season to tie it up at 3-3.

Gomez finished 3-4, with three runs scored and two RBI, while finishing a triple shy of the cycle.

The fifth inning was big for the Birds.

A wild pitch, three RBI-hits and a fielders’ choice allowed Springfield to score five runs in the inning to take an 8-5 lead.

The two will continue the series on Friday and through the weekend.

