A few strong to severe storms are still possible tonight. That marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, is in effect for Joplin, Stockton, and Clinton. To the west of this region is a better chance for severe storms, which is a slight risk, level 2 out of 5. The primary threats will be gusty winds, hail, and a possible tornado that cannot be ruled out. The biggest threat will be flash flooding as heavy rain will be sticking around for a few days. Storms fire up just west of the Ozarks tonight before pushing to the east and north overnight into Sunday.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO