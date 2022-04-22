No. 3 Delbarton over West Morris - Boys lacrosse recap
Joseph Leone’s two goals and two assists lift Delbarton, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-4 victory over West Morris at Cocoziello...www.nj.com
Joseph Leone’s two goals and two assists lift Delbarton, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-4 victory over West Morris at Cocoziello...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0