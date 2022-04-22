ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Morris Hills over Hackettstown - Boys lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeremy Cruz scored four goals in Morris Hills’ 9-3 victory over Hackettstown in Hackettstown. Connor Bourdon had a goal with two assists and...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Christian Brothers over Manalapan - Baseball recap

George Kruse was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored to lift Christian Brothers to a 6-3 victory over Manalapan in Lincroft. Jack Frankovic went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a RBI for Christian Brothers (8-3), which scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hunter DelGuercio went 2-for-3 with a run and a RBI.
MEMPHIS, TN
NJ.com

Pedrani powers undefeated Somerville past Steinert - Girls lacrosse (PHOTOS)

Meghan Pedrani’s six goals and two assists powered Somerville to a 16-0 victory over Steinert in Somerville. Elyse Madigan had three goals with an assist and Brooklynn Peterson scored three goals for Somerville (8-0), which stormed out to a 12-0 halftime lead. Elizabeth Cleary dished out three assists in the win. Natalie Varona, Sophia Smola and Nina Nebab each had a goal and an assists, while Ally Peterson chipped in a goal.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hackettstown, NJ
Hackettstown, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Boys lacrosse: Sparta edges Morris Knolls on Wood double-overtime goal (PHOTO)

As the final minutes of the second period of overtime ticked away, it seemed as if Thursday’s game between Sparta and Morris Knolls was heading towards a draw. However, Sparta’s Ryan Rossi found a lane and cut through the opposing defense, getting within scoring range before a defender’s stick jostled the ball loose and sent it up into the air in front of the goal.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Tiedemann pitches Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Edison - Softball recap

Julia Tiedemann allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits and struck out 12 without a walk when Scotch Plains-Fanwood defeated Edison 13-3 in Edison. Olivia DiSalvo went 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. Maeve Kahora went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (10-2).
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Marlboro over Raritan

Marlboro was a 5-4 winner over Raritan on Saturday in Marlboro. Marlboro led 1-0 after an inning and 3-1 after three until Raritan tied it with two in the top of the fourth. Marlboro pulled in front again with a run in the fifth only to see Raritan tie it in its next at-bat in the sixth.
RARITAN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Softball: West Milford over Jefferson

An eight-run sixth inning allowed Jefferson to break open an 11-2 win over West Milford on Saturday in Jefferson at the Lace Up Against Cancer event. Jefferson led 3-0 after three innings, but West Milford scored in the fourth and fifth to pull to within 3-2 headed for the sixth.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

North Brunswick over Sayreville - Boys lacrosse recap

Nathaniel Rosa scored four goals to lead North Brunswick to a victory on the road over Sayreville, 8-4. Joseph Whalen finished with two goals and two assists while Adyan Khondker tallied six assists for North Brunswick (7-3), which faced a 3-1 deficit after one before swinging the momentum and taking control of the remainder of the game.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Morristown holds off No. 13 Mountain Lakes, remains unbeaten - Girls lacrosse

Megan O’Brien’s five goals and an assist powered Morristown, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 13-8 victory over No. 13 Mountain Lakes in Mountain Lakes. Anna Rivetti scored three goals and Elizabeth Bozza added two goals and two assists for Morristown (6-0), which trailed 5-4 at halftime. Braeden Siverson, Anna Szporn and Cathleen Moran each contributed a goal and an assist. Olivia Licardi made six saves in the win.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls lacrosse: Wall holds off Ocean Township

Seniors Rory Paris and Kristen Williamson each tallied a hat trick to help Wall hand Ocean Township its first loss of the season with a 9-6 win. Senior Sophia DeSibio chipped in with a goal and an assist while sophomore goalie Regan Ottinger finished with nine saves for Wall (4-1).
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy