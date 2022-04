SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The president of Memorial Hospital in South Bend says the planned $232 million expansion serves as a signal of parent Beacon Health System’s commitment to the city and its residents. Larry Tracy says when Beacon initiated a master facility plan process in 2019, one option was to build a new hospital in the suburb of Granger in eastern St. Joseph County. In recent years, the health system has built its corporate headquarters, a smaller eight-bed hospital, and a health and fitness center in that community.

