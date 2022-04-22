ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 8: Gausman's Gem, Prospect Timelines, and Blue Jays Bullpen Usage

By Mitch Bannon
Inside The Blue Jays
 2 days ago

Discussing when prospects Gabriel Moreno and Orelvis Martinez will crack the MLB and early season Blue Jays trends

A few weeks into the 2022 season, Mitch and Ethan open up the mailbag to break down the Blue Jays' 8-5 start to the year. After breaking down recent games, they answer questions about when top prospects could impact the majors, bullpen usage, and more.

Listen Below:

They touch on Kevin Gausman's dominant start against the Red Sox, Gabriel Moreno and Orelvis Martinez's prospect timelines, and early season trends in the bullpen and with runners in scoring position.

Here are some related readings for today's podcast episode:


3 Takeaways from Kevin Gausman's Masterpiece, Blue Jays' Win Over Red Sox

The Blue Jays Have a Role in Mind for Bradley Zimmer

Toronto Closer Jordan Romano Sets Blue Jays Save Streak Record

IN THIS ARTICLE
