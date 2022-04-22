ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Augie sweeps Peacocks, extends win streak to 15

By Sean Bower
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3frMYa_0fGbvqx800

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – The nation’s longest home win streak was extended by two on Thursday as the Augustana softball team swept Upper Iowa. The Vikings claimed game one in walk-off fashion, 3-2, and then earned a run-rule 10-2 victory in game two.

The win pushes Augustana’s record to 34-7 on the year and 18-2 in the NSIC. The wins also push the Vikings’ home winning streak to 39 games, a streak that started in the 2019 season. The Vikings are also riding a 15-game winning streak in all games.

In addition, Ashley Mickschl tied the school record for career victories with her 104 th win in the circle.

Game One: Augustana 3, Upper Iowa 2, 8 innings

It was an exciting contest for the fans as the Vikings jumped on the scoreboard first but saw the Peacocks battle back to force the extra inning.

In the second inning, Kennedy Buckman singled up the middle to score Delaney Young. With the 1-0 score in the second inning, Young singled through the middle to score Liz Dierks.

Upper Iowa then made things interesting with a run in the fourth inning and another in the sixth. With neither offense making gains in the seventh, it was on to the extra inning.

In that frame, the bases got loaded as UIU manufactured small ball, then placed the league’s best hitter, Katie Crogan and her .518 average, on first base with a very carefully pitched four-ball at-bat. The next hitter flew out into left field for the third out.

That set up the walk-off hit for Gracey Brink. Torri Chute reached base on a sharp single to second base. Brink stepped up to the plate and launched a ball into right field, landing for a triple and the game-winning RBI.

Ashley Mickschle completed all eight innings, giving up just the two runs while striking out six. The win was the 104 th of her career, tying Jenelle Trautmann for the most in AU history.

In the batter’s box, Augustana totaled six hits with all six from six different spots in the batting order.

Game Two: Augustana 10, Upper Iowa 2

In the way that game one was tense, this one was quite the opposite as Augustana plated seven second-inning runs to run away with the win.

The scoring started on a Kennedy Buckman single to third base which scored Delaney Young. Amanda Dickmeyer then stepped to the plate and forced a throwing error by the shortstop which allowed Gracey Brink to score.

With runners on first and third, Abbie Lund hit a ball beyond the reach of the left fielder to score Buckman and make it a 3-0 contest.

Mary Pardo then added to her season RBI total with a sacrifice fly, allowing Dickmeyer to scanter home. In a double-steal situation, Liz Dierks took off on a delayed steal to second base, and on the throw, Lund ran home to make it 5-0, still in the second inning.

The final two runs of the second inning came courtesy of an Abby Lien blast over the center-field fence. The home run marked the 10 th of the year for the Vikings’ third baseman.

The Peacocks snuck two runs across the plate in the third inning, but any threat of a comeback was quickly pushed away as Mary Pardo knocked her NSIC-best 19 th home run of the season over the center-field fence.

Augustana also got runs on a Lien double and Torri Chute groundout for the final 10-2 score.

Augustana totaled 12 hits in the contest with three coming from the bat from Young and two from Lien. Both of Lien’s hits went for extra bases.

Amber Elliott earned the win in the circle, tossing all five innings and striking out a season-best 12 batters. In the second inning, Elliott accomplished the rare feat of striking out four batters in one inning.

Up Next

Augustana is slated to face Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston on the weekend. Stay tuned to GoAugie.com for the location of the contests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Vikings sweep rival Cougars in softball

The No. 13 Augustana softball team swept Sioux Falls on Tuesday to push its nation's longest home winning streak to 33 games. The Vikings claimed game one, 10-2, then followed up with an 8-0 victory in game two that was split around a thunderstorm.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USD softball falls against St. Thomas 8-7

St. PAUL, MN (USD) – South Dakota’s Tatum Villotta had a season-high four hits and Aleesia Sainz had a career-high five RBIs, but it was an unlikely hero for St. Thomas who stole the show Sunday. Sydney Mickett’s two-run single with two outs completed a four-run rally that gave the Tommies an 8-7 win in […]
SAINT PAUL, MN
KELOLAND

USD softball defeats UND 14-9 in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Bela Goerke went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs as South Dakota completed its Summit League three-game series sweep over North Dakota with Saturday’s 14-9 win at Nygaard Field. The Coyotes (23-17, 8-4 in Summit) banged out 14 hits in the third game and completed the sweep by scoring 43 runs […]
VERMILLION, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND

Augustana softball wins 12th and 13th straight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (UA) – The Augustana softball team tied the school record for runs in a game as part of a doubleheader sweep Saturday. The No. 13 Vikings topped MSU Moorhead 22-1 in game one and followed with a 10-1 game two victory. The Vikings were the visiting team on the scoreboard as the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Dirt blowing into homes and piling up in yards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind is causing all sorts of problems from the fire danger to dangerous driving conditions. It also became a problem for residents of a Sioux Falls neighborhood. Blowing dirt is getting into their homes and damaging their lawns. Looking out her window Ellen Dirnberger cringes with every gust of […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacocks#S D Lrb Augustana#Augustana 3#Uiu
KELOLAND

Augustana softball sweeps UMary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – The Augustana softball team had a combined no-hitter as part of a two-game sweep Saturday over UMary at Sherman Park. The Vikings saw the no-hitter come from Ashley Mickschl and Makayla Williams in a 7-0 AU win. The Vikings then followed with a 1-0 win in game two to sweep […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

USF baseball splits double header vs Bemidji State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – With a complete game effort from Matt Graham and home runs from Ben Serie and Noah Buss, the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (17-16, 9-9 NSIC) recorded an 11-4 win over Bemidji State (5-25, 2-14 NSIC) in game one and earned a split of an Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Augie softball explodes for 18 runs vs Northern State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (UA) – The Augustana softball team pushed its winning streak to 11 games on Friday as the Vikings took a pair of games from Northern State at Sherman Park. Augustana captured game one 14-5 and followed up in game two with an 18-3 victory. Over the two games, Augustana tallied six home […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Voss throws for 176 in SDSU spring game

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – The Jackrabbit offense scored on three long pass plays in the second half to pull away for a 57-25 victory over the defense Saturday in South Dakota State’s spring football game at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. Senior quarterback Keaton Heide threw two of the touchdown passes — a 25-yarder to Devon […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Augustana softball continues great play

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – It was a pair of run-rule victories for the Augustana softball team on Sunday. In an 8-0 win over Minot State, Ashley Mickschl collected the 100th win of her pitching career. In game two, a 20-1 win, Gretta Melsted earned her 700th win as a head coach. The wins boost […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USF Softball splits Sunday series with Northern State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls softball team split a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon with a Game 1 loss by a score of 4-0 to the Wolves and a Game 2 victory over Northern State by a score of 10-6. The Cougars fell to Northern State by a score of 4-0 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Augustana baseball completes sweep of SMSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – No. 16 Augustana baseball defeated the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs in the third game of the series on Sunday, 10-2. The Vikings swept the Mustangs after earning the series win in Saturday’s doubleheader. Augustana moves to 25-6-1 overall and 15-3 in NSIC action. The Mustangs fall to 8-18 overall and […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU softball improves to 25-9 with wins over WIU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – Despite finishing in run-rule fashion, game one of the day was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning. Jocelyn Carrillo finally broke the tie for SDSU with a solo home run to center field, one of four Jackrabbit homers in the contest. Peyton Daugherty added another run later in the […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy