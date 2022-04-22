Augie sweeps Peacocks, extends win streak to 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – The nation’s longest home win streak was extended by two on Thursday as the Augustana softball team swept Upper Iowa. The Vikings claimed game one in walk-off fashion, 3-2, and then earned a run-rule 10-2 victory in game two.

The win pushes Augustana’s record to 34-7 on the year and 18-2 in the NSIC. The wins also push the Vikings’ home winning streak to 39 games, a streak that started in the 2019 season. The Vikings are also riding a 15-game winning streak in all games.

In addition, Ashley Mickschl tied the school record for career victories with her 104 th win in the circle.

Game One: Augustana 3, Upper Iowa 2, 8 innings

It was an exciting contest for the fans as the Vikings jumped on the scoreboard first but saw the Peacocks battle back to force the extra inning.

In the second inning, Kennedy Buckman singled up the middle to score Delaney Young. With the 1-0 score in the second inning, Young singled through the middle to score Liz Dierks.

Upper Iowa then made things interesting with a run in the fourth inning and another in the sixth. With neither offense making gains in the seventh, it was on to the extra inning.

In that frame, the bases got loaded as UIU manufactured small ball, then placed the league’s best hitter, Katie Crogan and her .518 average, on first base with a very carefully pitched four-ball at-bat. The next hitter flew out into left field for the third out.

That set up the walk-off hit for Gracey Brink. Torri Chute reached base on a sharp single to second base. Brink stepped up to the plate and launched a ball into right field, landing for a triple and the game-winning RBI.

Ashley Mickschle completed all eight innings, giving up just the two runs while striking out six. The win was the 104 th of her career, tying Jenelle Trautmann for the most in AU history.

In the batter’s box, Augustana totaled six hits with all six from six different spots in the batting order.

Game Two: Augustana 10, Upper Iowa 2

In the way that game one was tense, this one was quite the opposite as Augustana plated seven second-inning runs to run away with the win.

The scoring started on a Kennedy Buckman single to third base which scored Delaney Young. Amanda Dickmeyer then stepped to the plate and forced a throwing error by the shortstop which allowed Gracey Brink to score.

With runners on first and third, Abbie Lund hit a ball beyond the reach of the left fielder to score Buckman and make it a 3-0 contest.

Mary Pardo then added to her season RBI total with a sacrifice fly, allowing Dickmeyer to scanter home. In a double-steal situation, Liz Dierks took off on a delayed steal to second base, and on the throw, Lund ran home to make it 5-0, still in the second inning.

The final two runs of the second inning came courtesy of an Abby Lien blast over the center-field fence. The home run marked the 10 th of the year for the Vikings’ third baseman.

The Peacocks snuck two runs across the plate in the third inning, but any threat of a comeback was quickly pushed away as Mary Pardo knocked her NSIC-best 19 th home run of the season over the center-field fence.

Augustana also got runs on a Lien double and Torri Chute groundout for the final 10-2 score.

Augustana totaled 12 hits in the contest with three coming from the bat from Young and two from Lien. Both of Lien’s hits went for extra bases.

Amber Elliott earned the win in the circle, tossing all five innings and striking out a season-best 12 batters. In the second inning, Elliott accomplished the rare feat of striking out four batters in one inning.

Up Next

Augustana is slated to face Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston on the weekend. Stay tuned to GoAugie.com for the location of the contests.

