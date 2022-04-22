Bentonville takes feedback on road projects
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — City of Bentonville engineers heard feedback from the public on April 21 on a handful of road improvement projects.Major music festival could bring thousands to NWA
Some of the projects discussed include drainage detention along Greenhouse Road, a new turn lane at the intersection of Southwest 14th Street and Tunbridge Drive, and an expansion of the intersection at Southwest Regional Airport and I Street to six lanes.
The plans presented to citizens are about 60% complete, and the plan is to take the feedback received and make adjustments before submitting a more finished plan to city officials for consideration.
