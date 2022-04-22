ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA world reacts to Minnesota Timberwolves blowing two 20-point leads in playoff loss to Memphis Grizzlies

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 2 days ago

After a tumultuous and truly sad history, who knew the Minnesota Timberwolves could embarrass themselves in such a big way after actually reaching the playoffs again. But, that’s exactly what they did during Game 3 of the first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Wolves began by getting off to a howling start at home, in which they led by as many as 26 points early in the second quarter, but the Grizzlies never gave in, battling back to stay alive.

Ultimately what did Chris Finch’s T-Wolves in were stagnant clusters to close out each half, scoring 12 points apiece in the second and fourth quarters. The Grizzlies went on a 21-0 run at one point, with Finch choosing not to call a timeout, for whatever reason.

Despite having two 20-point leads, the Wolves completely fell apart by the final frame, allowing the Grizz to take complete control in the final minutes of the game, taking a 2-1 series lead, winning back-to-back games.

Of course, the memes and gifs have come out of the woodwork because, the Wolves are gonna Wolf.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ cold spell was like no other

If the Wolves hope to turn their series around and have a chance, they’ll have to keep their composure much better in Game 4, which will be at the Target Center once again. Chances are, they’ve already thrown in the towel, there may not be a way to come back from such an emotional rollercoaster. Saturday will be their next chance to implode.

