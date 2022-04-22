ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Andrew Copp’s natural hat trick carries Rangers past Isles

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zb58_0fGbuk0d00

Andrew Copp recorded a natural hat trick in the first period as the New York Rangers rolled to a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday in Elmont, N.Y.

The Rangers (51-21-6, 108 points) clinched at least second place in the Metropolitan Division. They are tied with the Hurricanes in points, but Carolina currently holds the tiebreaker edge with one more regulation win.

Copp joined Don Raleigh (1948) and Kelly Kisio (1986) as the third player in team history to record a hat trick in the first period. He also joined Raleigh as the second Ranger to register a natural hat trick in the first period.

Copp recorded his second career hat trick by scoring twice in a span of 4:05 and again late in the opening period as the Rangers improved to 11-2-1 since March 25.

Chris Kreider scored his league-leading 26th power-play goal while Ryan Strome and Ryan Reaves also scored for the Rangers.

Artemi Panarin collected four assists and ended the night at 96 points, surpassing the career high of 95 set in his first season with the Rangers in 2019-20. Adam Fox contributed three assists.

Rangers backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves and won his seventh straight start.

Brock Nelson scored twice, and Josh Bailey had a goal and an assists for the Islanders (35-32-10, 80 points), who lost their third straight.

Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov made 17 saves.

Copp opened the scoring 3:43 in when he flew down the right wing, got a backhanded pass from Panarin through the slot and whipped a one-timer into the net.

Copp scored his second goal came off another Panarin feed, as he made it 2-0 with a wrist shot from below the right faceoff circle. Copp got the hat trick with 1:47 remaining in the first by finishing off a give-and-go with Strome.

Nelson’s one-timer 37 seconds into the middle period ended the Rangers’ shutout streak at 200 minutes, 43 seconds.

Kreider put home a rebound on a power play and Strome fired a long wrister in a span of 1:52 late in the second period. Nelson’s second of the night came on a power play early in the third period before Reaves and Bailey traded goals in the middle of the final frame.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Power's first NHL goal helps power Sabres to victory

As Thursday’s game neared the halfway point of the third period and with the Buffalo Sabres leading 3-2, Owen Power jumped into a big opening and took a pass from Jeff Skinner to score his first NHL goal. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Elmont, NY
Yardbarker

Total collapse for New York Rangers AHL affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers have experienced tremendous success this season, but their AHL affiliate is on the opposite end of the spectrum. On Friday night at home, Hartford Wolf Pack fell to the Charlotte Checkers 2-1. That loss, combined with a Bridgeport Islanders win eliminated the Pack from AHL playoff contention.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues’ Buchnevich is a Key Component to Teams Future Success

When the St. Louis Blues acquired Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers, there was little doubt the team was gaining a future star. Less than a year into the trade, his impact and the team’s reliance on the Russian forward is larger than anyone had anticipated, and will be more so in the future.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Bailey
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Ryan Reaves
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Ryan Strome
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#The Metropolitan Division#Raleigh
FOX Sports

New York visits Buffalo after Nelson's 2-goal game

New York Islanders (35-32-10, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (30-38-11, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Buffalo Sabres after Brock Nelson scored two goals in the Islanders' 6-3 loss to the Rangers. The Sabres are 16-22-10 in Eastern Conference games. Buffalo is 10th in...
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Sabres beat Islanders in chippy battle

The Buffalo Sabres extended their win streak to a season-best four games on Saturday afternoon with a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center. Jonathan Koziol has a complete game recap:
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Sabres

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-32-10) AT BUFFALO SABRES (30-38-11) 12:30 PM ET | KEYBANK CENTER. The New York Islanders look to win their penultimate road game of the season when they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Islanders are coming off a 6-3 loss on home ice against the New...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Jarvis helps Hurricanes rally from 2 down to beat Jets 4-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored on a contact-filled rebound at 8:21 of the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night. Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin also scored in the rally for the Hurricanes, who...
RALEIGH, NC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy