ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Barkley says Wolves 'dumber than rocks,' 'embarrassing for basketball'

By Joe Nelson
BringMeTheSports
BringMeTheSports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Svgcb_0fGbucwp00

Barkley, likely cringing in the NBA on TNT studio, let the insults fly after the embarrassing loss.

If you're going to embarrass yourself on national TV, don't do it with Charles Barkley watching.

In what might be the worst loss in NBA history, the Timberwolves let two massive leads slip away and wound up losing handily at home to the Grizzlies to fall behind two games to one in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Minnesota led by 26 in the first half before Memphis ended the second quarter on a 15-0 to cut the deficit to seven. Then Minnesota jumped out to a 25-point lead in the third quarter, only to again let the Grizzlies storm back and win going away, 104-95.

Barkley, likely cringing in the NBA on TNT studio, let the insults fly after the embarrassing loss.

"These Timberwolves are dumb," Barkley said, noting that he is talking about the players and coaches. He specifically ripped the Wolves coaching staff for not calling a timeout as Memphis blitzed Minnesota with 21 straight points in the fourth quarter.

"This gotta be one of the dumbest teams – all the talent – and they're dumber than rocks," Barkley said, later adding: "When they have to think, they can't think."

Karl-Anthony Towns, who has a $158 million contract, had more fouls (5) than shot attempts (4). The big man, who claims he's the greatest shooting big man in NBA history, finished with 8 points and 4 turnovers in 33 minutes.

"It's so frustrating," Barkley said. "One thing I can't stand is stupidity on the basketball court."

Brandon Clarke, who has a $12 million contract, had 20 points, 8 rebounds and 0 fouls in 29 minutes off the bench.

We don't know if any other team has won a game after trailing by 25+ points in the first half and then again late in the third quarter, but we do know that the largest comeback in NBA history is the 36-point deficit the Utah Jazz wiped away against the Denver Nuggets in 1996.

"That was embarrassing for basketball," Barkley said. "The coaching staff of Minnesota should be just as embarrassed as the players."

The Wolves trail the series 2-1 with Game 4 in Minneapolis Saturday at 9 p.m.

Comments / 17

Heyoka1980
2d ago

I was pulling for the Wolves to win this series, but they deserve to lose after this game. Unbelievable!

Reply
5
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Hart Asked Dennis Rodman How Many Times He Was In Jail: "I'd Say Over 100."

Dennis Rodman is one of the most one-of-a-kind personalities that the game of basketball has ever seen. His personality on the court is something people have seen, as Rodman won 5 championships on two different teams as one of the standout defensive players of his generation. Rodman off the court...
NBA
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Brandon Clarke
FanSided

Ja Morant buried entire state of Minnesota with tweet after comeback vs. Timberwolves

Ja Morant trolled the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies’ epic Game 3 comeback victory. The Minnesota Timberwolves had to be feeling well entering the fourth quarter, as they had a 98-percent chance of winning Game 3 of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Instead, they were outscored by 25 points and lost 104-95 to trail Memphis 1-2 in the series.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Timberwolves#Basketball Court#Tnt
The Spun

Fans Are Calling For 1 NBA Player To Be Suspended After Cheap Shot

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz took the floor for the third game in their Western Conference playoff series. Once again, the Mavericks stepped on the court without their best player. Luka Doncic continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the final regular season game, but should be back at some point during the series.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Got Stuck In Traffic And Missed The Start Of Inside The NBA On TNT: “You’re The Only Dummy That Didn’t Know There Was Going To Be Traffic."

Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
BringMeTheSports

BringMeTheSports

Minneapolis, MN
185
Followers
78
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy