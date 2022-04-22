Barkley says Wolves 'dumber than rocks,' 'embarrassing for basketball'

Barkley, likely cringing in the NBA on TNT studio, let the insults fly after the embarrassing loss.

If you're going to embarrass yourself on national TV, don't do it with Charles Barkley watching.

In what might be the worst loss in NBA history, the Timberwolves let two massive leads slip away and wound up losing handily at home to the Grizzlies to fall behind two games to one in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Minnesota led by 26 in the first half before Memphis ended the second quarter on a 15-0 to cut the deficit to seven. Then Minnesota jumped out to a 25-point lead in the third quarter, only to again let the Grizzlies storm back and win going away, 104-95.

Barkley, likely cringing in the NBA on TNT studio, let the insults fly after the embarrassing loss.

"These Timberwolves are dumb," Barkley said, noting that he is talking about the players and coaches. He specifically ripped the Wolves coaching staff for not calling a timeout as Memphis blitzed Minnesota with 21 straight points in the fourth quarter.

"This gotta be one of the dumbest teams – all the talent – and they're dumber than rocks," Barkley said, later adding: "When they have to think, they can't think."

Karl-Anthony Towns, who has a $158 million contract, had more fouls (5) than shot attempts (4). The big man, who claims he's the greatest shooting big man in NBA history, finished with 8 points and 4 turnovers in 33 minutes.

"It's so frustrating," Barkley said. "One thing I can't stand is stupidity on the basketball court."

Brandon Clarke, who has a $12 million contract, had 20 points, 8 rebounds and 0 fouls in 29 minutes off the bench.

We don't know if any other team has won a game after trailing by 25+ points in the first half and then again late in the third quarter, but we do know that the largest comeback in NBA history is the 36-point deficit the Utah Jazz wiped away against the Denver Nuggets in 1996.

"That was embarrassing for basketball," Barkley said. "The coaching staff of Minnesota should be just as embarrassed as the players."

The Wolves trail the series 2-1 with Game 4 in Minneapolis Saturday at 9 p.m.