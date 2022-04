LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A record-breaking crowd of more than 400 women were part of the 16th annual Derby Divas event, held Thursday night at Rodes for Him and for Her. What started as a group of 20 women has now grown into a huge event that has raised more than $1.76 million for breast cancer awareness and to ensure the women in WAVE Country have access to the screenings and care they need.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO