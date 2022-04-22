ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

School for the Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati closed due to illness

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Fox 19
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - The School for the Creative and Performing Arts in Over-the-Rhine...

www.fox19.com

Comments / 2

Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

11 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (April 22-24)

This weekend boasts opportunities to try local vegan food, repair your old junk or even catch a ballgame. Art Academy of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Parks Present: Earth Day. Students from the Art Academy of Cincinnati have partnered with Cincinnati Parks and the Cincinnati Art Museum to host a free Earth Day event at Seasongood Pavilion in Eden Park from 3:30 p.m.-7:30 pm. According to a press release this “community-based event is designed to inspire creative problem solving and focused conversations on climate change, deforestation, water pollution, and other eco-issues.” The event includes speaking presentations and art exhibitions with child art materials on design, art and creativity from Art Academy of Cincinnati students. Non-profit organizations, musicians, dancers and local food trucks BOL and Fire on High will also be joining in on the festivities. 3:30-7:30 p.m., April 22. Free. Seasongood Pavilion at Eden Park, 1600 Art Museum Dr., Mt. Adams, facebook.com/events.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NKY school district mourns sudden loss of educator

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County School District announced on Wednesday the death of Dr. Julie Whitis. Whitis served as co-principal of the Ignite Institute, the firsts high school in Kentucky to specialize in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM). She passed away peacefully last weekend, according to...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
Cincinnati CityBeat

10 Cincinnati-Area Concerts You Won't Want to Miss This Summer

It's almost summer, guys! One of the best hallmarks of the season (apart from sipping drinks at your favorite rooftop bar, perhaps) is the long lineup of artists and bands set to grace Cincinnati's music venues. After a long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many artists are once again embarking upon tours that have made their way to Cincinnati. This summer, legendary acts like The Who, Dead & Company and Backstreet Boys are paying a visit to the Queen City. Ahead, we are laying out the best concerts set to take place in venues across Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Five kids from UA elementary school hospitalized after eating ‘non-school food’

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Five students at an Upper Arlington elementary school were taken to the hospital Friday after eating a “non-school food” item at lunch. A message from Upper Arlington Schools Superintendent Paul Imhoff to parents said the children at Windmere Elementary School became ill after sharing the “non-school food” item during lunch. The scare happened […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mediterranean Restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you are looking for a delicious and authentic Mediterranean meal, look no further than Cincinnati's top 5 Mediterranean restaurants! These establishments serve up some of the best food in the city, and will leave you feeling full and satisfied. From kebabs to baklava, these restaurants have something for everyone. So what are you waiting for? Check out our list and head to your nearest Mediterranean restaurant today!
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Public Schools#Wxix
WKRC

Chef brings news life to restaurant space in OTR

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati chief, who came to the city by way of New Orleans, has opened a new restaurant as a love letter to the South and three generations of family cooks in the former Please space in Over-the-Rhine. Chef Jeff Harris, who found his way...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week extended to April 28

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is extended by another week until April 28 due to the Jewish Passover holiday. The extension is optional for restaurants, so only some are participating:. Brown Dog Cafe. The Capital Grille. DeSha’s American Tavern. Jag’s Steak & Seafood. Kona Grillus for...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Garth Brooks Adds Second Show for Cincinnati's Paul Brown Stadium

Cincinnati will be getting even more of the world's favorite country star. Garth Brooks took to social media to announce that he will perform a second show at Cincinnati's Paul Brown Stadium in May. Brooks already is scheduled to entertain the Queen City on May 14 and now has added a concert for May 13. Tickets for the new show will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 29.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Cincinnati CityBeat

We Want to Claim Cincinnati's Pirate Island, and 8 Other Cincinnati Stories You May Have Missed This Week

Cincinnati is due for a relatively quiet week soon, right? Nope, sorry, no serenity here. In recent days, the Queen City has dealt with new COVID-19 norms, discovered an itty-bitty island, watched a rookie throw triple-digit fastballs and got high AF (if you've still got cravings, Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week can help). Follow along for the big headlines.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Ribbon cut on Lauren Hill Memorial Park

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - The ribbon was cut Friday evening on a memorial park for Lauren Hill, the Mount Saint Joseph University basketball player who passed away from brain cancer in 2015. The Lauren Hill Memorial Park is located at the corner of Georgetown Road and Fairway Drive after...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

24/7 food pantry opens in Lower Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A nonprofit organization in Lower Price Hill officially unveiled its new 24/7 outdoor food pantry Friday. An opening dedication for the food pantry was held at noon at the Joe Williams Family Center located on Glenway Avenue. The project was spearheaded by Santa Maria Community Services’ Project...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

John Lomax retirement: Reminiscing with George Ciccarone

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As you all well know we are celebrating 39 years of John Lomax on WKRC airwaves. Way back in early 1980s, a guy named George Ciccarone shared these hallways with the Godfather. They took some time to reminisce on Good Morning Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy