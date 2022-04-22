ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Heights, FL

Police Take Custody of Woman Barricaded Inside SW Miami-Dade Home

NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice were able to take custody of a woman who barricaded herself inside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday night. Miami-Dade Police received a call at around 6:30 p.m. and...

www.nbcmiami.com

NBC Miami

Man Accused of Using Dead Woman's Food Stamps Card: Miami-Dade Police

A South Florida man is accused of using the food stamps card of a woman who went missing and was eventually found dead in a marsh area of the Everglades. Christina Trudeau, 38, disappeared in mid-December of 2021, investigators said. Her decomposing body was later discovered the day after Christmas in the area of SW 328th Street and 227 Avenue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man drugged and robbed, watch gets stolen in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a theft that took place in Miami. Miami Police responded to a report of a theft near the 3100 block of Northeast Seventh Avenue before 11:30 a.m., Saturday. According to the victim’s friend, the victim was at Moxies in Brickell Friday night, when he...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Body, Meth Lab Found Inside Plantation Hotel: Police

Police are investigating after the body of a man and an illegal meth lab were discovered Saturday at a hotel in Plantation. Police, fire rescue and hazmat crews responded before 3 p.m to the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Peters Road near South University Drive. Investigators recovered illicit chemicals...
PLANTATION, FL
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Fla. Teen Charged in Deaths of 6 People After Allegedly Driving BMW 151 Miles Per Hour, Posting Videos

A Florida teen who allegedly drove his car at a speed of over 150 mph is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide after crashing into an SUV, killing all six occupants. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges 18-year-old Noah Galle — who was 17 years old at the time of the incident — was driving a BMW M5 down a Delray Beach, Fla., highway in January when he crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, causing it to flip multiple times.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY

