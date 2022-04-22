ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's financial crime watchdog raids JSPL offices - source

By Neha Arora, Chris Thomas
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
NEW DELHI, April 21 (Reuters) - India's federal financial crime fighting agency raided offices of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) (JNSP.NS) in New Delhi on Thursday over a suspected violation of foreign exchange regulations, a source familiar with the matter said.

The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) also conducted searches in Gurgaon, a satellite town near the capital's main airport, the source said.

JSPL said ED officials had visited their offices to seek "business related information", which was being provided to them, in a statement issued to the stock exchange.

Jindal Steel shares plunged as much as 6% to a three-week low before settling 2.9% lower.

"The searches have been going on since morning, maybe over old cases," the source said, declining to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

JSPL was India's fifth largest crude steel producer in 2021, and competes with Tata Steel (TISC.NS), JSW Steel (JSTL.NS), state-run SAIL (SAIL.NS) and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India).

Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

