South River Public Works Reminds Residents to Flush Water After Water Main Repair

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rescue crews were able to repair a water main that was struck by a car at a St. Petersburg intersection Friday afternoon. According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, around 2 p.m., units were sent to the intersection of N 34 Str. and S 24 Ave. When they arrived, crews say they discovered an SUV had struck a large blue water valve that was protruding from the ground.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO