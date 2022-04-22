ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, DE

Entire Town of Middletown to Lose Power About Four Hours on April 27th

By Jeff Jones
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MIDDLETOWN, DE – If you live in Middletown, the township government is reminding residents...

CBS Philly

Delaware County Passes Ordinance Preventing Hospitals From Suspending Services Without 6 Months’ Notice

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A major emergency response in Delaware County. The council is taking action after Crozer Health announced it’s shutting down more services. The Delaware County Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance aimed at ensuring that medical providers don’t leave residents in their communities high and dry. In the last six months alone, the four-hospital health system Crozer Health has closed vital medical units either permanently or temporarily. And last week, Crozer sent seven communities letters stating their emergency services would be shut down in 90 days unless those communities negotiates to pay Crozer by this Friday. “It is not an...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Long Lines Form Outside New Jersey Marijuana Dispensaries As Recreational Sales Begin

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — For the first time, people 21 and older can buy recreational marijuana legally in the Garden State. It’s not only a historic day in New Jersey, but it’s also a historical day for many of these dispensaries such as Curaleaf as they are now selling recreational marijuana. Click here to find out everything you need to know about New Jersey’s recreational marijuana sales Long lines formed at the Curaleaf and CBS3 is told that people started lining up outside the store since 2 a.m. The average person says it takes about an hour to get through the line...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
CBS Philly

Old City Construction Crews Find Old Shipyard, Artifacts Potentially Dating Back To William Penn

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews at a construction site near the Delaware River are finding artifacts potentially dating back to William Penn. This site was the edge of the Delaware River before Columbus Boulevard was built. And archeologists have discovered a shipyard that’s hundreds of years old. “It’s pretty incredible that what’s gonna be here is built on top of this type of history,” neighbor Ed Rodriguez said. History is being revealed. Excavation crews at work at Columbus Boulevard and Vine Street uncovered what used to be an old shipyard. “We’ve seen it from the very beginning to where it is now. We zoom...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Delmarva Power#Town#Mayor Council#Federal Compliance
WHYY

‘We are still on the battlefield:’ Chester residents rally in response to Delco’s new contract with controversial trash incinerator company

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Over 100 people rallied in the City of Chester on Saturday afternoon in response to Delaware County and the City of Chester extending their contracts with the Covanta Holding Corporation for another three years. Covanta owns the trash incinerator in Chester, one of the largest polluters of its kind in the country, according to a 2019 study from the New School.
CHESTER, PA
Bay Journal

Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge

The Federal Highway Administration has given preliminary approval to Maryland’s plans build to a new Chesapeake Bay bridge near the existing two spans that cross between Annapolis and Kent Island. The agency’s “record of decision” sides with the Maryland Transportation Authority preference for the crossing’s location. Before settling on...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Local resident continues interview project, seeks new subjects

Brendan Buschi, a Milton resident who sent a letter to the Cape Gazette about his ongoing interview project, recently issued an update. “I’ve interviewed two people on Zoom since you published my letter to the editor on April 1,” said Buschi. The update also included a link to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WHYY

Crozer to shut down more hospital wards at Delaware County Memorial and Crozer-Chester

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Just one day after Delaware County Council passed an emergency ordinance requiring advanced notice of future hospital and ward closures, WHYY News obtained a notice from Crozer Health that details additional closures in its hospitals.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Ocean City Today

Wind company, Ocean City fishermen at odds again

After a few months of calm waters, tensions are boiling again between local Ocean City fishermen and wind energy companies. At question now is whether US Wind went back on its agreement with conch fishermen. “We told US Wind in January that we needed their ‘Area D’ (survey area) to...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WTOP

Maryland wins approval to design new bay crossing near existing bridge

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Federal highway officials have given the go-ahead for Maryland to move forward with plans to build a new Chesapeake Bay crossing near the existing Bay Bridge spans.
MARYLAND STATE
