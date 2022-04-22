ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lupita D’Alessio Sings Emotional Medley of ‘Mudanzas,’ ‘Ese Hombre’ & More at the 2022 Latin AMAs

By Griselda Flores
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Mexican icon Lupita D’Alessio was honored with the Legend Award at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday (April 21), which honored her timeless songs and enduring career.

The award was presented to her by José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma,” who said she was one of the biggest interpreters of romantic music and a great colleague. After a video montage that recapped her illustrious career, D’Alessio took the stage to thank her fans and her family. “My parents taught me what I know today. My teachers, they taught me so much. Thank you, Mexico, for letting me grow, thank you Latin America and U.S for the love.”

Later in the show, the 68-year-old artist sang an impassioned medley of her best-known songs such as “Lo Siento Mi Amor,” “Ese Hombre,” “Que Ganas de No Verte Nunca Mas,” “Acariciame,” “Mudanzas” and “Mentiras.” Throughout her performance, all who were in attendance stood up and sang along to the empowerment anthems that marked a generation. From Grupo Firme’s Jhonny Caz to Mariah Angeliq, the crowd was in awe as they watched the artist’s powerful performance.

The Legend Award is presented to artists who have endured the test of time and “who at the very mention of their name conjures a vivid and vibrant image,” according to a statement provided by Telemundo. D’Alessio (born Guadalupe Contreras Ramos) has serenaded fans for five decades with anthemic ballads such as “Mudanzas,” “Acariciamo” and “Que Ganas de No Verte Nunca Más.”

D’Alessio began her professional career in 1971 at the Festival Internacional de la Canción Popular and, in 1978, won at the coveted OTI Festival. Overall, she’s recorded 60 live, studio and compilation albums, participated in 11 soap operas, and has sold over 40 million albums. Currently, she’s on her Aquí Estoy Yo Tour , which launched in Mexico and with which she’ll soon visit the United States, with more than 12 shows confirmed for this year.

Hosted by Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes, and Cristián de la Fuentes, the 2022 Latin AMAs – live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas – will feature performances by Ozuna, CNCO, Prince Royce, Los Ángeles Azules and Gloria Trevi, among others.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Goyo Stuns With Electric Performance of ‘Otra Noche’ at the 2022 Latin AMAs

Click here to read the full article. ChocQuibTown‘s Goyo took center stage at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday (April 21) where she injected new life into Joe Arroyo’s salsa anthem “La Noche” with her own version titled “Otra Noche.” With a troupe of dancers in tow, Goyo’s electric neon set got everyone on their feet dancing along to the uptempo track. “Arriba Colombia!” she proudly said at the end of her performance. Her new take on “La Noche” is included in her new album and HBO documentary En Letra de Otro, where she reimagines other classics such as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ETOnline.com

Latin AMAs 2022: The Best and Biggest Moments of the Night

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards started and ended with a bang!. The stage sizzled with one performance after another Thursday night from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bad Bunny entered the night with the most nominations at 10 but it was Karol G who reigned supreme after earning the most awards with six: Artist of the Year, Favorite Artist (Female) and Favorite Artist (Urban). Her album, KG0516, earned her Album of the Year and Favorite Album (Urban) honors, while her track "El Makinon" featuring Mariah Angeliq, earned her Collaboration of the Year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Black Eyed Peas open the 2022 Latin AMAs with bilingual ‘Where Is the Love?’ performance

Over 20 artists reunited for a special tribute to Ukraine at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards. The Black Eyed Peas, along with a number of Latin artists, opened the Latin AMAs with a bilingual rendition of their song, “Where Is the Love?” (“Dónde Está el Amor”) during Thursday’s telecast live from Las Vegas. The heartfelt moment also included Ukrainian pop and R&B singer NK (Nastya Kamenskykh), who kicked off the song in Spanish alongside Ozuna.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Christian Nodal Sings Medley of Hits, Receives Special Award at the 2022 Latin AMAs

Click here to read the full article. Regional Mexican star Christian Nodal was honored with the Extraordinary Evolution award at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday (April 21). “Arriba México!” he started his acceptance speech. “I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for making these last five years go by so fast. Thank you to all that have helped me evolve as an artist and a person. Thank you to my fans.” Following his special award, Nodal serenaded his fans with a performance that included back-to-back hits such as “Adiós Amor,” “De Los Besos Que...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Amaya
Person
Jacqueline Bracamontes
Person
Prince Royce
Person
Lupita D'alessio
Person
Ozuna
Person
Gloria Trevi
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican#Grupo Firme#Telemundo
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Boot

2022 CMT Music Awards Performances: Full List + Pictures

Artists at the 2022 CMT Music Awards performed inside, outside, in the rain and upside down during the three-hour CBS broadcast. The show was anything but a typical country music awards show. Keith Urban opened the show, and Kenny Chesney closed it. Both delivered very traditional awards show sets in...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy