Grupo Firme Talk About Epic Coachella Debut at the 2022 Latin AMAs: Watch

By Jessica Roiz
 2 days ago

Grupo Firme attended the 2022 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night (April 21), where they had six nominations. “We are very happy,” lead vocalist Eduin Caz told Billboard on the red carpet.

Firme was nominated for favorite duo or group, favorite duo or group – Regional Mexican, favorite regional Mexican song, collaboration of the year, viral song of the year and tour of the year.

This past weekend, the Regional Mexican group made their debut at Coachella and is ready to do it all over again this coming weekend. On the carpet, they addressed their performance, which was not livestreamed on the official Coachella YouTube channel.

“There was confusion and things were a bit tense,” Caz explains. “But it was resolved and our performance was televised on Sunday. Fans can watch it this Friday as well. We’re going to give it all. I think fans will even enjoy the second performance even more.” Firme will take center stage at Coachella on Friday, April 22.

Hosted by Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuentes, the 2022 Latin AMAs – live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas – feature performances by Ozuna, CNCO, Prince Royce, Los Ángeles Azules and Gloria Trevi, among others.

Additionally, tonight the awards show that will “pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists” in 26 categories, will honor Mexican singer Lupita D’Alessio with the legend award, and regional music sensation Christian Nodal with the extraordinary evolution award.

