Kris Jenner testifies that Kylie Jenner and Tyga told her Blac Chyna threatened Kylie, but 'you'd have to ask Kylie or Tyga' about the details

By Azmi Haroun
Insider
 2 days ago

Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna.

Richard Shotwell/AP; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Kris Jenner took the stand on the third day of Blac Chyna's defamation trial against the Kardashians.
  • She claimed that Kylie Jenner and Tyga alleged to her that Blac Chyna threatened Kylie's life.
  • "You'd have to ask Kylie or Tyga," about the details, she told the court.

Kris Jenner took the stand on the third day of Blac Chyna's $108 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family and told the courtroom that she discussed allegations that Blac Chyna threatened her daughter Kylie Jenner with Tyga and Kylie "numerous times."

Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani called Jenner to the stand for the last hour of Wednesday's session.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, is seeking $108 million in damages from the Kardashian-Jenners. She claims they unfairly trash-talked her to E! Network executives five years ago, after she and Rob Kardashian split, jeopardizing the second season of the show "Rob & Chyna." The family has denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

During Jenner's testimony, Ciani asked about her deposition from December 4, 2019, related to the case. Ciani read a passage where Jenner claimed that Chyna "threatened my daughter's life."

Jenner told the court that she heard about the claim from Kylie and Tyga, who were dating at the time. Chyna and Tyga dated from 2011 to 2014 and were briefly engaged before they split. Kylie dated Tyga between 2014 and 2017, and Rob Kardashian and Chyna dated and were engaged between 2016 and 2017.

Jenner alleged that she heard about the threats before her son Rob began dating Chyna.

"Kylie was dragged into it because she was dating Tyga and that's where the aggression came from," Jenner told the court. When asked to elaborate about the specifics of the allegations against Chyna, Jenner told the court "you'd have to ask Kylie," or "you'd have to ask Tyga," multiple times.

"I'll stand by what she says," Jenner said of what Kylie had told her, which included allegations that Chyna had cut Tyga's arm with a knife. Jenner said she never called the police on Chyna when she heard those stories and "we just kept it internal."

Jenner later told the court that she "didn't have much of a reaction" when she found out that Rob and Chyna were dating, after knowing about the domestic abuse allegations.

"If you believed Blac Chyna was trying to kill your daughter, why didn't you care about Rob dating her?" Ciani asked Jenner.

Jenner pointed out that Ciani said "tried" instead of "threatened."

"That's a big difference," Jenner told the court.

"I'm sorry, I misspoke when I said 'tried,'" Ciani said.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, who took the stand in an electric blue suit and Travis Scott Jordan One sneakers, told the courtroom that there's been "a lot of drama in my family and I'm used to it." She said she was happy for Chyna and Rob before things spiraled out of control on December 15, 2016.

"I didn't know where it was going, it was a rocky relationship from the start," Jenner said. "I just wanted my son to be happy, I wanted them to be happy and I just wanted them to win. I tried to be a mentor to Chyna, helping with businesses, baby nurseries, things like that."

Jenner later told the court that as an executive producer for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she was "not part of internal discussions" with the network and had no knowledge of the season 2 of spinoff "Rob & Chyna" being greenlit despite an E! network statement about picking up season 2 of the series.

"I was not aware of that," Jenner told the court; her testimony will pick up on Friday.

Comments / 88

Robert Smeeton
1d ago

Black Chyna is trying to cash in. she used Rob k to gain popularity. I don't know exactly what her talent is but if she can't make a living doing it try something else.

Reply(10)
60
Kelly Mason
1d ago

Bruh I'm sorry but I get that botox and surgery is supposed to make you look better, but there's a fine line where it completely flips on you and actually makes you uglier and boy are all these people passing that line 😩

Reply(1)
20
Harold Sylvia
1d ago

Why are we still talk about this family. Bet the cast of the Munsters are rolling over in their graves. They should be the new Munster Family!

Reply(1)
30
