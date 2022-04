Fans at Comerica Park in Detroit were about to get one last opportunity to see Miguel Cabrera get his 3,000th hit. Instead, they got to see his 236th intentional walk. With the Tigers leading the Yankees by one run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Cabrera stepped to the plate with runners on second and third. With first base open, Yankees manager Aaron Boone elected to have pitcher Lucas Luetge intentionally walk Cabrera to load the bases, drawing boos from fans in attendance who were denied the opportunity to potentially witness history.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO