Question: We just got a puppy and I'm wondering what are the most important words and commands for her to know?. Answer: This is a great question. Jokingly, I would say what's not the most important cue or command for her to know is "sit"! I don't know why we as dog owners are so hung up on our dogs learning that cue! It's a nice command to have in your repertoire when you may (occasionally) use it, but I've found in real life, I don't use it that much.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO